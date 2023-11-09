Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023, Final, Uttarakhand vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Uttarakhand Women will take on Mumbai Women in the final of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 9. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host this contest.

Both teams finished second in their respective groups. Mumbai won five out of their six group-stage games, while Uttarakhand won four out of six.

Mumbai picked up a win over Bengal in their semi-final encounter. Bengal elected to bat after winning the toss and could only post 117/6 on the board. Priyanka Bala contributed 32 runs off 28 deliveries and was the highest scorer. Saima Thakor and Fatima Jaffer picked two wickets each for Mumbai.

Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues did the maximum work for the team and made 82 runs off 62 deliveries. Her innings helped Mumbai win the game in 18.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Uttarakhand moved past Kerala in their Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 semi-final game. They chased down a mere target of 85 runs in 14.2 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

Raghvi Bist won the Player of the Match award for her all-round brilliance. She finished her four-overs spell with figures of 2/25 and scored an unbeaten 28 off 31 deliveries with the bat.

Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Match Details

Match: Uttarakhand vs Mumbai, Final, Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 9, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The teams chasing the target have won four out of the last five games in Raipur, so the team winning the toss here might look to bowl. This has been a low-scoring venue, and the teams batting first have managed to make more than 120 runs only twice.

The average first-innings total in the previous five matches has been just 111 runs.

Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Weather Report

The weather will likely remain hazy throughout this match. There might be a huge drop in temperature during the last phase and an ample amount of sunlight at the start of this game.

Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Uttarakhand

Punam Raut, Jasia Akhter, Raghvi Bist, Mansi Joshi, Reena Jindal, Prema Rawat, Kanchan Parihar, Preeti Bhandari (wk), Ekta Bisht (c), Neelam Bhardwaj, Amisha Bahukhandi.

Mumbai

Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Vrushali Bhagat, Simran Shaikh, Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare, Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Riya Chaudhari (wk), Janhvi Kate, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor.

Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Match Prediction

Both teams have had a dream run this season and crushed some of the contenders to reach this stage of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023.

Uttarakhand, however, might have a slight edge over Mumbai in this game. Mumbai’s batting revolves around Jemimah Rodrigues and Humairaa Kaazi.

If Uttarkahand’s bowlers, who have been in terrific form, manage to dismiss these two early, they might have the match in their pockets. None of Mumbai's bowlers feature among the top 20 wicket-takers.

Prediction: Uttarakhand Women to win this match and the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023.

Uttarakhand vs Mumbai Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema