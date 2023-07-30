SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Major League Cricket, Final 

The final of the Major League Cricket will see the Seattle Orcas (SEO) go up against MI New York (MINY) at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in USA on Monday, July 31.
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Seattle Orcas won four out of their five league stage matches and finished top of the points table. They won the qualifier against Texas Super Kings by nine wickets.
MI New York, on the other hand, won two out of their five league stage matches and finished fourth in the points table. They won the challenger match against Texas Super Kings by six wickets.
SEO vs MINY Match Details
The final of the Major League Cricket will be played on July 31 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in USA. The match is set to take place at 6 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SEO vs MINY, Major League Cricket, Final
Date and Time: July 31, 2023, 6 am IST
Venue: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, USA
SEO vs MINY Pitch Report
The track at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.
Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 153 runs.
SEO vs MINY Form Guide (Last Match)
Seattle Orcas: W
MI New York: W
SEO vs MINY probable playing 11s for today’s match
SEO Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
SEO Probable Playing 11
Nauman Anwar, S Jayasuriya, WD Parnell (C), SS Ranjane, Dwaine Pretorius, IM Wasim, Q de Kock (wk), H Klaasen, Cameron Gannon, Harmeet Singh, AJ Tye.
MINY Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
MINY Probable Playing 11
Shayan Jahangir, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, SR Taylor, D Wiese, Nicholas Pooran (C), NP Kenjige, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Ehsan Adil.
SEO vs MINY Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Quinton de Kock (6 matches, 177 runs, Strike Rate: 145.08)
Quinton has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 145.08 in six matches. He will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the must have pick for the team.
Top Batter pick
Nauman Anwar (6 matches, 182 runs, Strike Rate: 124.66)
Nauman is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 182 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 124.66.
Top All-rounder pick
Rashid Khan (5 matches, 17 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 94.44 and Economy Rate: 9.69)
Rashid can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and the ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 17 runs while scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 9.69 in five matches.
Top Bowler pick
Trent Boult (7 match, 19 wickets and 29 runs, Economy Rate: 8.50 and Strike Rate: 223.08)
Trent is a breathtaking bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution to his side. He has fetched 19 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.50, while also scoring 29 runs.
SEO vs MINY match captain and vice-captain choices
Quinton de Kock
Quinton is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 145.08 in six matches.
Rashid Khan
Rashid has scored 17 runs while scalping five wickets in five matches. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice in this game.
5 Must-picks with players stats for SEO vs MINY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Trent Boult: 19 wickets and 29 runs in 7 matches
Nicholas Pooran: 251 runs in 7 matches
Tim David: 199 runs and 2 wickets in 7 matches
Imad Wasim: 62 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches
Quinton de Kock: 177 runs in 6 matches
SEO vs MINY match expert tips
Trent Boult could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in exceptional form in both departments.
SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League
SEO vs MINY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Nauman Anwar, Dewald Brevis, Tim David
All-rounders: David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan
Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Trent Boult, Wayne Parnell
SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League
SEO vs MINY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Dewald Brevis
All-rounders: David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Cameron Gannon, Nosthush Kenjige.