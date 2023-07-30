SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Major League Cricket, Final 

The final of the Major League Cricket will see the Seattle Orcas (SEO) go up against MI New York (MINY) at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in USA on Monday, July 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Seattle Orcas won four out of their five league stage matches and finished top of the points table. They won the qualifier against Texas Super Kings by nine wickets.

MI New York, on the other hand, won two out of their five league stage matches and finished fourth in the points table. They won the challenger match against Texas Super Kings by six wickets.

SEO vs MINY Match Details

The final of the Major League Cricket will be played on July 31 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in USA. The match is set to take place at 6 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEO vs MINY, Major League Cricket, Final

Date and Time: July 31, 2023, 6 am IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, USA

SEO vs MINY Pitch Report

The track at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 153 runs.

SEO vs MINY Form Guide (Last Match)

Seattle Orcas: W

MI New York: W

SEO vs MINY probable playing 11s for today’s match

SEO Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SEO Probable Playing 11

Nauman Anwar, S Jayasuriya, WD Parnell (C), SS Ranjane, Dwaine Pretorius, IM Wasim, Q de Kock (wk), H Klaasen, Cameron Gannon, Harmeet Singh, AJ Tye.

MINY Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

MINY Probable Playing 11

Shayan Jahangir, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, SR Taylor, D Wiese, Nicholas Pooran (C), NP Kenjige, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Ehsan Adil.

SEO vs MINY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Quinton de Kock (6 matches, 177 runs, Strike Rate: 145.08)

Quinton has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 145.08 in six matches. He will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the must have pick for the team.

Top Batter pick

Nauman Anwar (6 matches, 182 runs, Strike Rate: 124.66)

Nauman is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 182 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 124.66.

Top All-rounder pick

Rashid Khan (5 matches, 17 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 94.44 and Economy Rate: 9.69)

Rashid can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and the ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 17 runs while scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 9.69 in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Trent Boult (7 match, 19 wickets and 29 runs, Economy Rate: 8.50 and Strike Rate: 223.08)

Trent is a breathtaking bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution to his side. He has fetched 19 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.50, while also scoring 29 runs.

SEO vs MINY match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 145.08 in six matches.

Rashid Khan

Rashid has scored 17 runs while scalping five wickets in five matches. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice in this game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SEO vs MINY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Trent Boult: 19 wickets and 29 runs in 7 matches

Nicholas Pooran: 251 runs in 7 matches

Tim David: 199 runs and 2 wickets in 7 matches

Imad Wasim: 62 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches

Quinton de Kock: 177 runs in 6 matches

SEO vs MINY match expert tips

Trent Boult could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in exceptional form in both departments.

SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction - Major League Cricket

SEO vs MINY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Nauman Anwar, Dewald Brevis, Tim David

All-rounders: David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Trent Boult, Wayne Parnell

SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

SEO vs MINY Dream11 Prediction - Major League Cricket

SEO vs MINY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Cameron Gannon, Nosthush Kenjige.