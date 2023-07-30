SEO vs MINY Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 Final?

The Seattle Orcas (SEO) will lock horns with the MI New York (MINY) in the final of the MLC 2023 on Monday, July 31. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the encounter.

Led by Wayne Parnell, the Orcas have had a fantastic run in the tournament so far. They have won five out of six matches and are in stupendous form. Even in the game where they lost to the Los Angeles Knight Riders by two wickets, they were in a commanding position before Rilee Rossouw took the match away from them.

After topping the points table in the league stage, the Seattle Orcas defeated Faf du Plessis’s Texas Super Kings by nine wickets in Qualifier 1. Quinton de Kock won the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 88 off 50 balls, including 10 boundaries and four sixes.

On the back of his knock, the Orcas chased down a target of 127 with 30 balls left in their innings. Andrew Tye was also impressive with the ball, picking up three wickets.

MI New York, led by Nicholas Pooran, finished fourth in the table after the league stage. However, they have looked in stupendous form in the playoffs. They knocked the Washington Freedom out of the competition after winning the Eliminator by 16 runs.

Thereafter, MINY beat the Super Kings by six wickets, riding on Trent Boult's third four-wicket haul of the championship.

MLC 2023, SEO vs MINY Prediction: Can New York beat the Orcas?

The Seattle Orcas will go into the match as favorites to win and lift the trophy. They have been the standout team of the tournament as every team have found it tough to beat them. The MI New York are also in good form, but their run might end in the final itself.

Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win this MLC 2023 Final.

Poll : Who will win the SEO vs MINY match? Seattle Orcas (SEO) MI New York (MINY) 0 votes