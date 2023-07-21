SEO vs TSK Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

Seattle Orcas (SEO) and Texas Super Kings (TSK) are set to lock horns in Match No.10 of the Major League Cricket 2023 on Friday, July 21 (Saturday, July 22, 03:00 am IST in India). The Church Street Park in Morrisville will host the encounter.

The Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, are currently placed on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.333 thanks to wins in two out of three matches. They will go into the match after beating Kieron Pollard’s MI New York by 17 runs.

After opting to bat first, the Super Kings scored 154 for the loss of seven wickets. Devon Conway was their standout batter after he racked up 74 runs off 55 balls with eight fours and a six. Mitchell Santner played a cameo of 27 off 13 balls. Thereafter, the Super Kings restricted New York to 137 for eight. Daniel Sams and Mohammad Mohsin got two wickets apiece.

The Orcas, led by Wayne Parnell, are the only unbeaten team in the championship until now. They are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.043 thanks to wins in both of their matches.

They defeated Aaron Finch’s San Francisco Unicorns by 35 runs in their previous match. Heinrich Klaasen won the award for the Player of the Match after he racked up 53 runs off 31 balls with four fours and three sixes.

MLC 2023, SEO vs TSK Prediction: Can the Super Kings beat the Orcas?

The Orcas will go into the match as favorites since they have been clinical both in their batting and bowling departments. Having won both their matches, they will look to carry their momentum. The Super Kings, on the other hand, have been a tad inconsistent in their batting.

Prediction: Seattle Orcas to win this MLC 2023 match.

