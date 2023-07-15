SFU vs SEO Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

The fourth game of the inauguration edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) will see the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) lock horns against the Seattle Orcas (SEO). The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will be hosting this contest.

The San Francisco Unicorns had the perfect start to MLC 2023. They faced MI New York in their opening game and beat them. It was a high-scoring affair. Batting first, they were struggling at 50/4 in seven overs but Corey Anderson (91* off 52 balls) and Shadab Khan (61 off 30 balls) put a solid stand to help them post 215 on the board.

The bowlers then stepped up and restricted MI New York to 193/5 to win the game by 22 runs. They picked up five wickets in total, with Carmi le Roux and Liam Plunkett finishing with two each. With this, they started the competition on a winning note.

The Seattle Orcas also won their opening game of the Major League Cricket 2023. They beat Washington Freedom in a close-fought contest to get off to a winning start. Each of the Seattle bowlers picked up at least a wicket as they restricted Freedom to 144/7 at the end of their 20 overs.

Nauman Anwar scored 48 off 37 balls at the top of the order while chasing. Imad Wasim played a handy knock of 43* off 38 balls to take his side across the line with two balls to spare to win the game by five wickets in hand.

MLC 2023, SFU vs SEO Prediction: Can the Orcas beat the Unicorns?

Both sides have won their respective opening fixtures and will be high in confidence. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum and make it two wins in two games. A cracking contest awaits the fans when both the San Francisco Unicorns go head-to-head against the Seattle Orcas in Dallas.

The San Francisco Unicorns have a solid bowling unit and it won’t be easy for the Seattle Orcas. They struggled while chasing 145 against Washington Freedom and got across the line in the last over. Things won’t be easy for them when they will face the Unicorns who beat the strong MI New York side in their last game. Expect the San Francisco Unicorns to stay unbeaten in the MLC 2023.

Prediction: San Francisco Unicorns to win this MLC 2023 match.

