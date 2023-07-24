SFU vs TSK Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) and Texas Super Kings (TSK) are set to face each other in Match No. 14 of the MLC 2023 on Monday, July 24 (Tuesday, July 25 in India). The Church Street Park in Morrisville will host the encounter.

The Unicorns, led by Aaron Finch, are currently placed fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.275 thanks to wins in two out of four matches. They need to win their next game to have any chance of making their way through to the playoffs. The Unicorns also need to improve their net run rate, which is currently at -0.275.

The Unicorns will go into their next match after losing to Washington Freedom by 30 runs. After being asked to chase down a target of 134, the Unicorns folded for 103 in 19.5 overs.

Corey Anderson, their standout batter in the tournament, scored 34 runs off as many balls, but he did not get much support from the others. Saurabh Netravalkar picked up six wickets to blow them away.

The Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, will go to the third spot in the table if they win their next match. But a loss will knock them out of the competition. They lost to the Seattle Orcas by eight wickets in their previous match on July 21.

MLC 2023, SFU vs TSK Prediction: Can the Unicorns beat the Super Kings?

Batters from both the Super Kings and the Unicorns flattered to deceive in their respective previous games. Hence, it would not be a surprise if they opt to bat first after winning the toss. The team batting first will have a great chance of winning the upcoming match.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this MLC 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the SFU vs TSK match? San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) Texas Super Kings (TSK) 0 votes