Shadab Jakati to feature as assistant coach for Edmonton Royals in Global T20 Canada tournament

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 // 24 Jul 2019, 00:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shadab Jakati had a decent run with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League

Former Chennai Super Kings and Goa left-arm spinner Shadab Jakati has signed up to be the assistant coach for Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada league. He will work under Head coach Stephen Fleming for the Royals.

This will be the second season of the GT20 Canada, with the Vancouver Knights emerging as the inaugural champions in the opening season which saw the Edmonton Royals make their exit after losing the eliminator game against the Winnipeg Hawks.

The link between the two experienced cricketers is evident, considering that Jakati played under Stephen Fleming for the Chennai Super Kings between 2008-2013. He enjoyed a rather successful time at the franchise by picking up 45 wickets.

Although he managed to get stints at Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions in the latter seasons of the IPL, he couldn't replicate the same level of success. In the 2018 and 2019 editions of the IPL, he failed to attract any takers for his services. Further, he could not cement his spot in the Goan squad for the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy season that seemed to have put a halt to his playing career.

The left-arm orthodox spinner also had a respectable domestic career for his state by picking up 275 wickets from 92 First-Class matches and 93 wickets in 82 List A matches. Prior to Jakati's signing, Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Singh Gony were picked in the player draft to represent the Toronto Nationals, albeit as players and not in a management role.

The second edition of the tournament is set to begin on 25th July, Thursday and will run till the 11th of August. A number of world-class T20 cricketers including Keiron Pollard, Brendon McCullum, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn and Dwayne Bravo are set to participate in league as well.