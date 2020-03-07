×
Shafali Verma has provided fresh perspective to how women’s T20 can be played: Sanjay Bangar

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 07 Mar 2020, 10:49 IST

India
India's hopes will again rest on Shafali Verma's shoulders in the T20 World Cup final

The Indian women's team has reached the final of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup and a lot of credit for this feat must go to opener Shafali Verma. The 16-year-old destructive player has provided the Women in Blue with explosive starts in almost every game of the league stage. When India's top guns like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana failed to fire, it was Verma who ensured that the Indian bowlers always had some respectable total to defend.

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has been extremely impressed with the way the teenager has approached her game and paced her innings in the T20 World Cup. He believes that since she is so good at scoring on the off-side, she is a good all-round player as one needs to get into good positions to score on the off-side. He also believes that Verma's fearless brand of cricket is the right way to go ahead.

"She (Verma) scores all around the park—that is one quality which not many people have. It is brilliant that we have unearthed such a talent and it has only taken the load off or provided a fresh perspective to how T20 needs to be played by women cricketers,” Bangar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

In all of its four games, India were not able to set huge totals on board. But it was their bowling, and especially the spinners, who always took wickets at crucial junctures and turned the game in India's favor. If Mandhana and Kaur, who had a relatively poor tournament, come to the party in the final, then India will surely have a strong chance of beating Australia in their own den -- a feat that they already have achieved in the group stage.

Bangar feels that the rise of women's cricket in India was due to the good framework by the BCCI and the facilities that they get are as good as those received by the men's team. With fitness level being a top priority, Bangar believes that women's cricket is moving in the right direction.

Published 07 Mar 2020, 10:49 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Sanjay Bangar Shafali Verma T20
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar
WIW
SA-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
WIW VS SA-W live score
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar
IND-W
ENG-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar
AUW 134/5 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 92/5 (13.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 runs (DLS Method)
AUW VS SA-W live score
Final | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
India Women
Australia Women
IND-W VS AUW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
