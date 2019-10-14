Shahid Afridi hails Abu Dhabi T10 League

Shahid Afridi

Mumbai, 14 October 2019: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is known for big-hittingting and clutch ability, and there is no denying that the Abu Dhabi T10 will benefit from his participation with the all-rounder set to be a part of the Qalandars outfit this season. The 44-year-old has hailed the ten-over league, and has said that the format has the potential to take cricket to the Olympic Games.

“I think fans love T10 because it is fast-paced and the matches are over in 90 minutes. Cricket should always evolve and look at ways to maintain the excitement among the youngsters, and I think the Abu Dhabi T10 provides us a great opportunity to keep testing the format, and potentially take cricket to the Olympic Games," said the all-rounder who represented Pakistan in 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is.

Talking about the prospect of representing the popular Qalandars brand, Afridi said he is excited to play for a franchise which is a huge supporter of cricket back in Pakistan. “I am really looking forward to playing for the Qalandars in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 The franchise has also been a part of the PSL, and have been supporting cricket through multiple programs in the region. Their developmental program received national recognition earlier this year, and I am delighted to be playing T10 for a new team. I’m really looking forward to seeing them pick a solid side and achieve our ambitions of winning the tournament,” Afridi said.

The third season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league will take place in the capital city of United Arab Emirates between 14 - 24 November 2019. With the upcoming season set for live telecast on Sony Pictures Network and over OTT platforms such as JIO and Sony Liv, Afridi reiterated that the Abu Dhabi T10 has become a huge hit among fans of the sport. He said, “The T10 league has grown tremendously in its first two seasons as the shorter format has struck the right chord with the audience. The format has just gone from strength-to-strength, and this season is expected to break all records in terms of global reach with close to 1 billion people expected to watch the extravaganza in November 2019.”

The Pakistani cricketer added that his counterparts are also very excited about the Abu Dhabi T10 . “My fellow cricketers are very happy with the T10 format and so are the fans. T20 cricket was not accepted widely early on, but now we have a T20 World Cup being played. So I believe that with time, there will be more participation from established international players in the Abu Dhabi T10.” Afridi signed off.