Shakib Al Hasan has good news for his fans

Saif Hasnat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 09 Oct 2018, 21:47 IST

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh

The Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has good news for his fans around the globe. The injured all-rounder is now taking treatment for his injured left little finger. The southpaw sustained the injury during a tri-series earlier this year. Shakib has said to Prothom Alo, a Bangladeshi newspaper on Monday, that the infection of his finger is now under control.

"The infection is under control now, but I have to stay at the hospital for a few more days." Shakib has said to Prothom Alo from Melbourne.

The all-rounder has been suffering from this injury since the tri-series earlier this year. Shakib got his finger injured while blocking a boundary in the final against Sri Lanka. He left the field immediately after getting struck on the finger.

Shakib played three matches during the Asia Cup managing his injury by taking painkillers in injection form. But, the pain in injured finger got unbearable before Pakistan-match, and the all-rounder left UAE immediately to see a doctor.

Now, Shakib needs to go through an antibiotics course. And, after the course, Dr Greg Hoy, who is treating Shakib in Australia, will have another look to decide his condition. Debasish Chowdhury, the chief physician of Bangladesh Cricket Board, already said that Shakib might need an operation on his injured finger. And, while flying for Australia, Shakib expressed his fear saying that his injured finger might not be same again.

The all-rounder will need at least three months to come back to cricket. It means, he is all set to miss Bangladesh's next two home series against Zimbabwe and West Indies respectively.

However, accepting Shakib's absence in the forthcoming series, BCB is looking for an interim captain for Tests and T20Is, and Mahmudullah Riayd might take the role. The all-rounder already said to the media that he is ready to take the position to lead Bangladesh. The right-handed all-rounder captained the Tigers during Test and T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.