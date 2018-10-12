Shakib's wife posts an emotional message on social media

Saif Hasnat FOLLOW ANALYST News 766 // 12 Oct 2018, 20:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shakib Al Hasan with his wife Ummey Ahmed Shishir and daughter during a holiday

Bangladesh superstar Shakib Al Hasan is recovering from a fatal hand-injury and is currently undergoing treatment at Melbourne in Australia. The star all-rounder will need at least three months to get back to playing cricket. It means the southpaw might make his return during the Bangladesh Premier League which is scheduled to be played from 5 January 2019.

When Shakib is in Australia for his treatment, his wife Ummey Ahmed Shishir posted a delightful status in Facebook. Some of the die-hard fans of the all-rounder arranged Milad and Dua Mahfil around the country to pray for Shakib's recovery. This lovely initiative of fans made Shishir emotional.

"I don’t have words to describe this. These people came together today for a Milad and Dua Mahfil for Shakib Al Hasan’s fast recovery. I came to know it has been organised by his die-hard fans, which left me speechless, it’s been performed in about 10 Masjids around the country. Almighty Allah has blessed him with all your love and Dua. Alhamdulillah, he’s recovering from his wound! Almighty Allah has been kind to us, Alhamdulillah." Ummey Ahmed Shishir posted in Facebook.

Shakib is one of the most loved cricketers in the country. The initiative taken by his fans to pray for his speedy recovery from injury is nothing but an expression of love to him.

The all-rounder injured his little left-finger during the final of a tri-series earlier this year. He injured himself when he dived to block a boundary during that match and had to leave the field immediately.

Shakib was out injured for more than a month before returning in the Nidahas Trophy in March. He played the West Indies series after nursing his injury. He also took part in the Asia Cup but pulled out of the tournament due to the finger injury.

The all-rounder is all set to miss the next two home series against Zimbabwe and West Indies respectively. Bangladesh Cricket Board already announced the squad for the series against Zimbabwe and as anticipated, Shakib will not be playing any part in it.