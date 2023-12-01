On Thursday, the West Indies Cricket Board (CWI) revealed that Shane Dowrich officially retired from international cricket. He also withdrew from the West Indies squad for the upcoming ODI series against England.

This unexpected decision came as Dowrich was recently called back to the West Indies squad, marking his return to the international arena three years after his last Test and four years after his last ODI appearance.

Shane Dowrich, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2015, accumulated 35 Test appearances during his cricket career. His lone ODI took place in 2019 against Bangladesh, and he was poised to extend his ODI record in the forthcoming series against England. Dowrich's final appearance for the West Indies came in December 2020, facing New Zealand.

Here we take a look at Shane Dowrich's 3 best moments for West Indies:

#3 103 vs Zimbabwe

Dowrich played a vital knock

Zimbabwe wanted to break their 10-match losing spree in Test cricket, but they couldn't due to a formidable 212-run partnership between Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder—a record for the eighth wicket in West Indies cricket history.

The duo started their partnership on the third afternoon when the West Indies were at 7-230, trailing by 76 runs, Dowrich and Holder's resilient stand enabled the visitors to reach a total of 448 all out by the fourth morning.

Shane Dowrich notched up his maiden century in Test cricket, with 103 runs, while Jason Holder secured his second century with an impressive score of 110. Sikandar Raza starred with the bat and ball for Zimbabwe as they held on to a draw.

#2 125* vs Sri Lanka

Dowrich played an obdurate innings

Extremely obdurate, and very efficient, Shane Dowrich's unbeaten century tilted the advantage in favor of the West Indies when play ended on the second day in this Test vs Sri Lanka.

Dowrich demonstrated steadfast defense, as he showed excellent tenacity to reach a score of 125 not out from 325 balls and guided the West Indies to a declaration at 414-8.

Sri Lanka failed with the bat and in a remarkable turn of events on the final day, they faced a collapse, losing the last five wickets in just 25 deliveries for just eight runs. This proved to decisive as West Indies galloped to a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

#1 116* vs England

Dowrich-Holder batted England out of the match

A remarkable double century from West Indies captain Jason Holder and another excellent ton from Shane Dowrich helped them dominate England for the second consecutive day and left the visitors grappling to save a huge defeat.

This effort came after England were dismissed for a paltry 77 in their first innings. Holder thundered on in his innings of an unbeaten 202 runs and he found excellent support in Dowrich who too remained unbeaten on 116 as West Indies declared at 415-6 in their second innings on day three.

This set England a daunting hypothetical target of 628 runs for victory and they lost this match by 381 runs.