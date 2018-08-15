Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Shane Warne questions Tim Paine's captaincy 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
304   //    15 Aug 2018, 17:51 IST

Australia v England - Second Test: Day 4
Tim Paine walking back to the pavilion

Australian legend Shane Warne has cross-examined Tim Paine's captaincy credentials, stating that the wicket-keeper-batsman may not be the right man for the job.

The 33-year-old was given the herculean task of leading the five-time world champions in Tests and ODIs, but has been win-less in his six games so far as skipper(one Test, five ODIs). He was asked to captain the Aussies after Steve Smith and David Warner were handed a 12-month ban post the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

Although he led by example in his first innings as captain, the Hobart-born cricketer has averaged just 15 in his innings so far since he became the skipper.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Warne said, “The Australian way is always to pick your best team.”
“We as Australians should always pick our best team and then you pick your captain and vice-captain from that. I don’t think we should just make a captain and then fit a side around him," he added.

The legendary leg-spinner, claiming that the captain and vice-captain spots must be up for grabs after the best team is chosen, commented, "If Tim Paine’s in the best side and he’s the best guy to be captain then make him captain.”

According to Warne, the vice-captain must be a bowler, as there in uncertainty in the Australian batting line-up at the moment.

“I don’t think any of the batsmen have really consolidated themselves … all of their spots are up for grabs. The all-rounder’s spots up for grabs," he said.

Nathon Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and even young Pat Cummins are tipped for the job by Warne, as he believes they understand the game pretty well.

Australia's highest wicket taker in Tests also said the side needs Warner and Smith as soon as they return. Although unsure whether they will lead the team, Warne declared that the national team is 'desperate for them.'

The Aussies take on South Africa on 4th November in the first of a three-match ODI series.

South Africa vs Australia, 2018 Australia Cricket South Africa Cricket Tim Paine Steven Smith Sandpaper Gate
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at penalty-kick and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
