Shane Watson praises Virat Kohli's captaincy, says India can dominate world cricket just like Ricky Ponting's Australian side

Shane Watson has retired from international cricket

Former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson has appreciated the captaincy skills of Indian captain, Virat Kohli by saying that the team is responding to his leadership. He even said that there was no reason why the current Indian team couldn't dominate world cricket like the Australians had done during the era of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

At a local event in Chennai, the Chennai Super Kings star told reporters that Kohli had done a great job as the leader of the Indian team. He said,

He (Kohli) has done a great job with the Indian team. He has been playing so well in all formats. Whatever he is doing right now is certainly working and the team is responding to his leadership.

Responding to whether India could replicate the success of the Australian sides led by Waugh and Ponting, the all-rounder stated,

It is going to be hard to replicate..but there is no reason why India can’t do it. There is no doubt that India has got the depth in all facets... batting, bowling and fielding. The depth in Indian cricket is incredibly strong. It has got the luxury of having someone like a Rohit Sharma opening the batting and scoring lots of runs. The depth in Indian cricket is incredible... I am sure this team can win away from home as well.

India's incredible Test record at home

The Indian side has not lost a single Test series at home since the 2-1 series loss to England during the 2012/13 season. Since then, the Men In Blue have registered 11 consecutive series win to break the Australian team's long-standing record.

Under Kohli’s leadership, the team had also recorded a historic win against Australia away from home while they also won a Test match each in England and South Africa. Besides, the Indian side also sits atop the points table of the ICC World Test Championship with 200 points in 4 matches.