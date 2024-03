Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2024 is a domestic T20 competition organized by the United Arab Emirates Cricket Board. The tournament will start on Wednesday, March 20. A total of 16 teams will participate in the upcoming edition.

A total of 24 league stage matches will be played followed by four cup quarter-finals, four plate quarter-finals, two cup semi-finals, two plate semi-finals, a cup final, and a plate final. The tournament will conclude on Tuesday, April 9. All the matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The teams have been divided into four groups containing four teams each. Each team will face the other three teams in their group once. The four groups are:

Group A: UAE Kings XI, Royal Phoenix Clinic, Z Games Strikers, and Muhamand Warriors

Group B: AZ Sports, Arqam Cricket Club, Seven Districts, and Pacific Star Sports

Group C: Alif Pharma, The Vision Shipping, Khandan XI, and Fly Emirates

Group D: Prim Height Transport, Karwan Cricket Club, CSS Group, and Seven Districts Juniors

Future Mattress won the last edition of the tournament. They defeated Colatta Chocolates in the final after chasing down the target of 153 runs in 18.3 overs with four wickets in hand. Sajad Malook took two wickets for 26 runs in four overs and won the Player of the Match award.

Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, March 20

Match 1 - AZ Sports vs Arqam Cricket Club, 09:00 PM

Thursday, March 21

Match 2 - UAE Kings XI vs Muhamand Warriors, 01:00 AM

Match 3 - Z Games Strikers vs Royal Phoenix Clinic, 09:00 PM

Friday, March 22

Match 4 - Prim Height Transport vs Karwan Cricket Club, 01:00 AM

Match 5 - Pacific Star Sports vs AZ Sports, 09:00 PM

Saturday, March 23

Match 6 - Alif Pharma vs The Vision Shipping, 01:00 AM

Match 7 - Seven Districts vs Arqam Cricket Club, 09:00 PM

Sunday, March 24

Match 8 - Z Games Strikers vs UAE Kings XI, 01:00 AM

Match 9 - Seven Districts Juniors vs Prim Height Transport, 09:00 PM

Monday, March 25

Match 10 - Royal Phoenix Clinic vs Muhamand Warriors, 01:00 AM

Match 11 - Pacific Star Sports vs Arqam Cricket Club, 09:00 PM

Tuesday, March 26

Match 12 - Fly Emirates vs Khandan XI, 01:00 AM

Match 13 - Seven Districts Juniors vs CSS Group, 09:00 PM

Wednesday, March 27

Match 14 - Alif Pharma vs Fly Emirates, 01:00 AM

Match 15 - Seven Districts Juniors vs Karwan Cricket Club, 09:00 PM

Thursday, March 28

Match 16 - Seven Districts vs AZ Sports, 01:00 AM

Match 17 - Alif Pharma vs Khandan XI, 09:00 PM

Friday, March 29

Match 18 - The Vision Shipping vs Fly Emirates, 01:00 AM

Match 19 - Royal Phoenix Clinic vs UAE Kings XI, 09:00 PM

Saturday, March 30

Match 20 - Karwan Cricket Club vs CSS Group, 01:00 AM

Match 21 - Seven Districts vs Pacific Star Sports, 09:00 PM

Sunday, March 31

Match 22 - The Vision Shipping vs Khandan XI, 01:00 AM

Match 23 - Prim Height Transport vs CSS Group, 09:00 PM

Monday, April 1

Match 24 - Z Games Strikers vs Muhamand Warriors, 01:00 AM

Tuesday, April 2

Cup Quarter Final - 1 - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 PM

Wednesday, April 3

Cup Quarter Final - 2 - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 AM

Cup Quarter Final - 3 - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 PM

Thursday, April 4

Cup Quarter Final - 4 - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 AM

Plate Quarter Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 PM

Friday, April 5

Plate Quarter Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 AM

Plate Quarter Final 3 - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 PM

Saturday, April 6

Plate Quarter Final 4 - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 AM

Cup Semi-Final - 1 - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 PM

Sunday, April 7

Cup Semi-Final - 2 - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 AM

Plate Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 PM

Monday, April 8

Plate Semi Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 AM

Cup Final - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 PM

Tuesday, April 9

Plate Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 AM

Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2024: Full Squads

CSS Group

Abhiram Hrithwik, Albin Alias, Muhammad Hafeef, Renjith Mani, Athul Raveendran, Muhammad Zohaib, Rabin Krishnan, Rojith Ganesh, Vishnu Raj, Aquib Fazal (wk), Danish Sarhadi, Sreenath K (wk), Ahmed Farzeen, Gihan Chathuranga, Mohammed Umar, Nipun Babu

Muhamand Warriors

Abu Bakar Sadique, Ahmad Khan, Mohad Gul (c), Sahil Arman, Abdullah Aziz, Kashif Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Rashid Atal, Saad Afridi, Sher Khan, Abdul Khaliq (wk), Qamar Hussain (wk), Zahid Muhmand (wk), Hilal Afghan, Irfan Yousufzai, Shoaib Khan, Shoaib Khan Jr, Ziaur Rahman

AZ Sports

Anjum Khan, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Rizwan, Vibhor Yadav (c), Abdur Rahim, Habib Ur Rehman, Ijaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Lal, Sagheer Afridi, Zain Ghias, Salman Shahid (wk), Muhammad Adeel Yameen, Shakir Afridi, Sikandar Hayat, Sushain Thapar

The Vision Shipping

Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Nasir Faraz, Usman Khan, Basil Hameed, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ikram Janjua, Jawad Ghani, Sajjad Malook, Saqib Mahmood, Shahbaz Ali, Shahnawaz Khan, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Shaheer Hassan (wk), Umer Arshad (wk), Zeeshan Abid (wk), Awais Sarfraz, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Sadaf Hussain

Z Games Strikers

Ahaan Fernandes, Lovepreet Bajwa, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Aizaz, Muhammad Ismail, Ronak Panoly, Sardar Bahzad, Usman Raheem, Abdullah Saleem, Safeer Tariq, Shahrukh Amin, Aryaman Sharma, Danish Qureshi, Faisal Altaf, Mohammad Azhar, Mubeen Ali, Muhammad Taimoor, Nadir Hussain, Uzair Khan (wk)

UAE Kings XI

Abdullah Azhar, Khalid Shah, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Sohanur Rahaman, Muhammad Naeem, Tahir Zaman, Tharindu Perera, Zaffir Chowdhury, Fahad Nawaz (wk), Junaid Jawo (wk), Matiullah Khan, Naiemur Rahman, Nav Pabreja, Saiful Rahman

Arqam Cricket Club

Ajmal Khan, Ali Naqvi, Anwar Ayub, Jaffer Naqvi, Waqas Ali, Yahya Rehman, Abdullah Ghazi, Bilal Tayyab, Ehsan Elahi, Hassan Nasir, Iftikhar Hussain, Kamran Imtiaz, Muhammed Aniq, Nadeem Abbas, Qasim Ghulam, Saquib Husain, Satwick Mishra, Ahtasham Iqbal (wk), Rehan Rashid Nurie (wk), Jagraj Singh, Karan Menon, Muhammad Hilal, Muhammad Tamim

Seven Districts Juniors

Atta Rahman, Hassan Eisakhel, Nabeel Aziz, Noor Ayobi, Sahil Arman, Shaurya Singh, Zain Ullah Khan, Ammar Badami, Haris Khan, Ibrar Shah, Muhammad Aftab Javed, Muhammad Shahdad, Muhammad Younas, Ahmed Tariq (wk), Farman Ali (wk), Harsh Desai, Muhammad Umair, Nabeel Arshad, Zainullah Rehmani

Prim Height Transport

Amjad Gul, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Dawood, Rahman Gull, Saqib Khan, Shubham Chopra, Amjad Khan, Irfan Ullah, Mayank Choudhary, Muhammad Arshad, Rafeeq Zaman, Umer Farooq, Dawood Ejaz (wk), Fahad Khan (wk), Farhan Babar (wk), Hazrat Bilal, Mehraban Shah Afridi, Nasir Aziz, Riaz Khaliq, Shoaib Khan

Karwan Cricket Club

Ali Khan, Hameedullah Khan, Luqman Faisal, Muhammad Aftab, Saif Ali Ghauri, Waqas Ali, Yusuf Khan, Rehman Ghani, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Zahid Ali, Furqan Khalil (wk), Ihtisham Ul Haq (wk), Moazzam Hayat (wk), Ali Iqbal, Awais Ali Shah, Babar Iqbal (c), Hazrat Luqman, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Said Nazeer Afridi

Fly Emirates

Clive Alfonso, Fayyaz Dongargoan, Irfan Arif, Krishnachandran Karate, Senthil Prabhu, Adil Riyal, Ameen Miflal, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Melan Philip, Nigel Fernandes, Umar Farooq, Umar Shah, Usman Mushtaq (c), Varun Thaker, Wajahat Rasool, Yasitha Abeykoon, Ansar Hashir, Damith Jayasuriya (wk), Navin Nagarajan (wk), Mohammed Ubaidullah, Muhammed Afkhar, Shaheen Ali

Royal Phoenix Clinic

Adil Mirza (c), Asif Khan, Babar Ghazanfar, Khurram Shahzad, Saad Mirza, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Razzaq, Ayoub Inayat, Imran Kiyani, Muhammad Farooq, Tahir Latif, Touqeer Riyasat, Zawar Farid, Salman Khan (wk), Shehzad Khan (wk), Yasir Kaleem (wk), Adil Shehzad, Akif Raja, Asif Mumtaz, Muhammad Zahid, Sikandar Hayat

Seven Districts

Muhammad Afaq, Saqib Jamil, Syed Haider, Abdul Ghaffar, Almas Hafiz, Awais Ahmed, Farhan Khan, Muhammad Haider (c), Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Raees Ahmed, Shahzad Ali Shazoo, Muhammad Kashif (wk), Haider Ali, Wahab Hassan, Zeeshan Naseer

Alif Pharma

Abdul Razzak, Hammad Ahmed Khan (c), Junaid Shamsudheen, Saad Maqsood, Uzair Maan, Daniyal Liaqat, Mazhar Hussain, Said Umar Shah, Sohail Ahmad Khan, Zohair Iqbal, Mohammad Afzal (wk), Suhail Ahmed (wk), Arish Ali Khan, Muhammad Abubakar, Sikandar Khan, Syed Rahman, Syed Zohaib Rahman, Wasim Akram

Khandan XI

Ali Mazhar, Hasham Amir, Muzammel Safdar, Talha Khan, Tariq Owaisi, Zeeshan Khan, Aazi Shah, Gurwinder Dhillon, Umer Abbas, Zain Hassan, Abdullah Asad (wk), Muntazir Ahmed (wk), Asad Alee, Fahad Ali, Huzaifa Khan, Muzaffar Kashif, Rashid Khan, Sahib Afridi

Pacific Star Sports

Fawad Jalil, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Waseem, Sagar Kalyan, Aayan Khan, Akshay Puthanveetil, Jiju Janardhanan, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ahmed, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Hamdan Tahir (wk), Mujahid Amin, Rizwan KS, Zohaib Zubair

