Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman

  • Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will work as the interim head of ICC until the next election.
  • Shashank Manohar served as the ICC Chairman for four years.
Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 01 Jul 2020, 20:21 IST
Shashank Manohar has stepped down as the ICC Chairman
Shashank Manohar has stepped down as the ICC Chairman

After two, two-year tenures as the ICC Chairman, Shashank Manohar has stepped down from the prestigious position. The Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will serve as interim head of the international cricket governing council until the committee elects a new chairperson.

As per a media release by ICC, Shashank Manohar has given up the position of the council's chairperson. Manohar, who first served as the ICC Chairman from November 2015 to March 2017, earned his position back after the committee passed a resolution to reinstate him.

ICC thanks Shashank Manohar for his leadership

Shashank Manhor with an official from Zimbabwe Cricket
Shashank Manhor with an official from Zimbabwe Cricket

Shashank Manohar is a 62-year-old Indian lawyer, who has also served as the president of BCCI. During his tenure, the Indian cricket team had attained the number one position in the Test rankings and even won the ICC World Cup in 2011. Before becoming the head of the Indian cricket governing body, he was the president of Vidarbha Cricket Association.

Over the last few months, there was a tussle going on between the BCCI and ICC on some tax-related issues. The ICC has said in a statement that it is grateful to Manohar for his excellent leadership. Chief Executive Manu Sawhney thanked him with the following statement:

"On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future."

As per eveningexpress.co.uk, Colin Graves is the leading candidate to become the next ICC Chairman. However, until the next election, Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the chairperson's responsibilities. Even Khwaja expressed his gratitude to Manohar and said:

“Everyone on the ICC Board extends their wholehearted thanks to Shashank for the commitment he has shown to our sport. There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it.”
Published 01 Jul 2020, 20:21 IST
Indian Cricket Team BCCI ICC
