'Shashank Manohar did not want IPL to happen' - Basit Ali on why T20 WC decision was delayed

Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali has claimed that Shashank Manohar, the ex-Chairman of the ICC, did not want the IPL to be held this year. He mentioned that it was the former BCCI President's tactic to delay the decision of postponing the T20 World Cup.

In an interaction on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali termed the suggestions in a section of the media that BCCI had got the T20 World Cup postponed to create a window for the IPL 'baseless'.

"There has been talk in social media and channels, even I had received calls but I refused to answer, that BCCI has put so much pressure that the World Cup got postponed and stopped the Asia Cup for the IPL to happen. Actually, people do not know the inside story of what was discussed in the ICC meeting."

The former middle-order batsman observed that the T20 World Cup was never in the picture as the Australian board had already refused to host it.

"It was already known that the T20 World Cup was never going to happen as Australia had already refused to hold it."

Basit Ali claimed that the T20 World Cup should have been postponed some time back but it was not done due to the delaying tactics of Shashank Manohar, who did not want the IPL to take place.

"It was a clear tactic of Shashank Manohar (the ex-Chairman of the ICC), the World Cup should have been postponed 1-1.5 months back, I am sorry the Indian viewers might feel bad, he did not want the IPL to happen. That is my opinion, I have said this before also. He played the delay tactics."

Basit Ali on the BCCI supporting PCB during the ICC meeting

Basit Ali revealed that the BCCI had supported PCB at the recent ICC meeting

Basit Ali disclosed that there was a suggestion in the ICC meeting to stage the postponed T20 World Cup in February-March 2021.

"In the meeting now, it was decided that the World Cup will not happen. There was a suggestion in the meeting that this World Cup that was postponed should be held in February-March 2021."

Basit Ali revealed that the BCCI was the first one to support PCB's objection against holding the World Cup during that period as it conflicted with the PSL window.

"PCB said that they would not agree because their PSL happens at the same time and the earnings from that is used in our domestic cricket. BCCI was the first to say that PCB (Ehsan Mani) was saying the correct thing and how they can withdraw their event which is scheduled in February-March."

He added that the idea was dropped after the ECB also voiced their support for PCB apart from the BCCI.

"After that ECB head also spoke in our favour. Because of that the ICC dropped the idea of holding the World Cup that was planned to be held together in Australia and New Zealand in February-March."

Basit Ali requested everyone to get all the facts before making allegations that the BCCI had got the World Cup postponed for the IPL.

"This is a fact that people do not know. I will tell my brothers that they should research first and get the details, the talk is that BCCI has stopped the World Cup because of the IPL, that is not true. The World Cup was never going to happen."

Basit Ali signed off by stating that if BCCI's only concern was the IPL, they would have allowed the T20 World Cup to be staged in February-March 2021.

"If BCCI had played a game to postpone the World Cup for the IPL, they would have allowed the World Cup in February-March but they opposed that because PSL will happen at that time. Do you have any answer for that?"

The ICC had recently announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup to be staged this year. The next two T20 World Cups have now been scheduled for October-November 2021 and October-November 2022 respectively.