Shaun Marsh ready to open in Test matches

Marsh could accompany Matt Renshaw as Test openers.

Manish Pathak FEATURED WRITER News 05 Jun 2018, 19:42 IST 147 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Shaun Marsh willing to be Test opener

The repercussions of the ban on David Warner can be felt in the Australian team as they are now searching for an opening pair for their Test team.

However, experience batsman Shaun Marsh has put up his hand and is willing to don the hat of an opener if the team needs him at the top of the order.

“It’s a fair way away. I just want to put my focus and energy on the next few months for Australia and Glamorgan. If the captain did want (me to open), then I’d feel comfortable but we’ll see what happens,” Marsh was as quoted by cricket.com.au.

The Australian has been plying his trade in County Cricket over the last two seasons and believes that the experience has made him a better player, especially because he has had to adjust his game to the different surface and also take into account the Dukes ball which moves a lot in the air and off the pitch.

Australia’s next Test series is against Pakistan in the UAE and Marsh could well stride out to open the innings along with Matt Renshaw.

His average as an opener reads a handsome 42, but he has established himself in the Australian middle order over the past two seasons and thus it will be interesting to see if the selectors bump him up the order or show faith in Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw, the duo who were called up as a replacement for Cameron Bancroft and David Warner in South Africa for the fourth Test match.

Renshaw has been in blistering form for Somerset this season and has so far peeled off 305 runs at an average of over 50 in the ongoing county championship.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith and David Warner will return to competitive cricket with the Canada Global T20 league and their performance will be closely monitored.