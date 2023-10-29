Sheffield Shield 2023-24 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Western Australia vs South Australia match (Updated) ft. Cameron Bancroft

Victoria defeated New South Wales by 205 runs in the seventh match of Sheffield Shield 2023-24. In the eighth contest, Tasmania bagged an interesting three-wicket victory against Queensland in a high-scoring chase. Meanwhile, Western Australia secured a comprehensive 200-run win over South Australia.

Moving to the seventh game's details, Victoria batted first after losing the toss. They could post a total of only 196 runs on a relatively good batting track. Peter Handscomb was the top-scorer in the first innings with 43 runs off 94 balls. Chris Tremain bagged a four-wicket haul for Victoria, while Ben Dwarshuis secured three scalps.

In response, NSW bundled out for just 102 runs in 41.1 overs. Medium pacer Fergus O'Neill was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul for Victoria. Scott Boland and Mitchell Perry bagged three wickets apiece.

In the second innings, Victoria racked up 284 runs in 87.3 overs. Handscomb shined again with a score of 90 runs off 149 balls. With a 379-run target, NSW could score only 173 runs in the fourth innings, losing the game by 205 runs. Will Sutherland bagged three wickets with Todd Murphy also shining with a three-wicket haul.

In the eighth game, Queensland batted first after losing the toss. They racked up a whopping total of 379 runs in 123.3 overs. Joe Burns smacked a beautiful 133 runs with Jack Clayton scoring 96 runs. In response, Tasmania bundled out for 150 runs in 67 overs.

In the third innings, Queensland declared their innings at 202/6 in 58 overs. Renshaw and Burns scored their respective fifties. Bradley Hope bagged a three-wicket haul for Tasmania.

With an imposing 432-run target, Tasmania's Matthew Wade smacked a 105-run knock. Charlie Wakim (56), Beau Webster (70), Jarrod Freeman, and Bradley Hope's unbeaten knocks were also crucial in helping the team cross the line with just 1.4 overs remaining on the final day.

Shifting our focus to the ninth contest, Western Australia posted a total of 241 runs after batting first in the first innings. Wes Agar was the pick of the bowlers for South Australia, scalping six wickets.

In response, South Australia racked up 264 runs in 85.4 overs. Pacer Joel Paris was the wrecker-in-chief for Western Australia, bagging a six-fer. In the third innings, Western Australia bagged a whopping total of 377/8 in 105 overs with Cameron Bancroft scoring a 221-ball 100-run knock.

With a 355-run target, South Australia could only score 154 runs in the fourth innings, losing the game by a whopping 200-run margin. Joel Paris shone again for Western Australia, scalping a fifer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of Sheffield Shield 2023-24.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Runs

Western Australia opener Cameron Bancroft is the leading run-scorer of the competition with 370 runs from four innings at an average of 92.5. Queensland all-rounder Michael Neser secured the second rank, amassing 303 runs from five innings at an average of 75.75.

Tasmania batter Beau Webster accumulated 287 runs from five innings at an average of 71.75 to hold on to the third position. South Australia middle-order batter Nathan McSweeney bagged 280 runs from six innings to occupy the fourth rank.

Western Australia captain Sam Whiteman settled with the fifth slot, scoring 274 runs from four innings at an average of 68.5.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Wickets

New South Wales pacer Chris Tremain maintains his leading position on the bowling chart with 16 scalps from six matches. Western Australia off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli secured the second rank with 15 scalps from six appearances.

Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson occupied the third position with 13 wickets, while South Australia pacer Nathan McAndrew scalped 12 wickets to settle with the fourth slot.

Tasmania's Gab Bell is in the fifth position, scalping 12 wickets from four innings at an average of 22.58.