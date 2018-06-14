Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first Indian player to score a hundred before lunch on the first day of a Test match

Dhawan was in sublime form on the first day's play against Afghanistan.

Shankar Narayan FEATURED COLUMNIST News 14 Jun 2018, 12:22 IST 997 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dhawan reached the mark on Thursday

Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian batsman to score a hundred before lunch on the opening day of a Test match. The Delhi left-hander achieved the feat in the opening session of the first day of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Dhawan joins five other cricketers who have reached the landmark before lunch and remained unbeaten 104 as India reached 158 for no loss at the break. His partner at the other end- Murali Vijay- was 41 not out.

Indian players have come close in the past to reach the mark, most notably Virender Sehwag who managed to reach '99' at lunch in a Test match against the West Indies at St. Lucia in 2006, eventually getting to the mark immediately after the break.

The first player to achieve the milestone was Victor Trumper, who scored a ton before lunch against England in 1902. The last player to do that before Dhawan was David Warner, who got to the mark against Pakistan in 2017.

Australia forms four of the six players to have got to the mark with Majid Khan the other player. Earlier in the day, home skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first.

India have taken on the Afghanistan bowling with aplomb and smashed 157 runs in the first session of play. Both Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman were taken apart by Dhawan, who smashed the ball to all parts of the ground.

Players to score a hundred before lunch on the opening day of a Test match:

Name Opposition Year

1.Victor Trumper(Aus) England 1902

2.Charles Macartney(Aus) England 1921

3.Sir Don Bradman(Aus) England 1930

4.Majid Khan(Pak) New Zealand 1976

5.David Warner(Aus) Pakistan 2017

6.Shikhar Dhawan(Ind) Afghanistan 2018