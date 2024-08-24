Shikhar Dhawan retirement: Top 5 T20I knocks by the Team India opener

On August 24, 2024, Shikhar Dhawan, one of India's most celebrated opening batters, announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket. Dhawan, who last wore the Indian jersey during a series against Bangladesh in December 2022, leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

Over his illustrious career, Dhawan made significant contributions in Tests and ODIs, but his performances in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) have been impressive as well. Known for his aggressive batting style and match-winning knocks, Shikhar Dhawan's T20I career saw him accumulate 1,759 runs at an average of 27.92, including 11 fifties across 66 innings.

As he draws the curtains on his international career, it is only fitting to go back to some of his most memorable T20I performances. Here, we look back at Dhawan's top five T20I knocks that remind us of his ability to dominate bowlers and anchor innings at the same time.

Shikhar Dhawan's top 5 T20I knocks

#5 74 vs Ireland, June 27, 2018, Dublin

In the first T20I against Ireland in Dublin, Shikhar Dhawan played a vital innings of 74 from 45 balls, featuring five fours and as many sixes. His performance helped India set a formidable total of 208/5, eventually winning the match by 76 runs as Ireland could only manage 132/9 in their 20 overs. Dhawan’s innings, at a strike rate of 164.44, was instrumental in helping India clinch a commanding victory.

#4 76 vs Australia, November 21, 2018, Brisbane

Against Australia in the first T20I in Brisbane, Shikhar Dhawan scored 76 off 42 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes. His innings, at a strike rate of 180.95, was nearly enough to chase the target of 174. India eventually lost the rain-affected match by four runs (DLS method).

#3 80 vs New Zealand, November 1, 2017, Delhi

In the first T20I against New Zealand, Shikhar Dhawan scored 80 off 52 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. His knock, coming at a strike rate of 153.84, helped India set a total of 202/3. India ended up winning the match by 53 runs, as New Zealand could only manage 149/8. Dhawan’s ability to anchor the innings and contribute significantly to India’s total was highlighted once again in this game.

#2 90 vs Sri Lanka, March 6, 2018, Colombo

During the Nidahas Trophy, Shikhar Dhawan scored 90 off 49 balls against Sri Lanka in Colombo. His innings included six fours and as many sixes, and he maintained an impressive strike rate of 183.67. Despite his standout performance, India were unable to defend their total of 174. Sri Lanka won by five wickets and nine balls to spare in the end. However, it remains one of the southpaw's most memorable T20I performances for the country.

#1 92 vs West Indies, November 11, 2018, Chennai

In the third T20I against the West Indies in Chennai, Shikhar Dhawan played a scintillating innings of 92 off 62 balls. His knock, featuring 10 fours and two sixes, was instrumental in chasing down a target of 182. India won the match by six wickets on the very last delivery of the contest, thanks to Dhawan’s explosive performance and steady hand in the chase.

This remains Dhawan's best-ever knock as far as his T20I career for India is concerned.

