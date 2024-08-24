Shikhar Dhawan - 'The one' who was there, but never quite was

Retirements are arguably a player's final act in their career, and you can tell a lot by the way they choose to walk off. Some make an announcement well beforehand to get it out of the way as soon as possible, while some elect to convey their decision out of nowhere without any grandeur or splendor.

On a random Saturday morning, people were rubbing their eyes to cast off the week's lagging residue as usual. But soon, they were forced to rub their eyes for a whole different reason, for Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

Only Dhawan could have managed to pull off a retirement announcement in the cheeriest manner possible, but with all due respect to his enviable spirit, it did not do anything to subdue the feeling that no one will ever see him bat again.

While the occasion of a beloved player's retirement always evokes despondency, the feeling is just a bit inflated when it comes to Shikhar Dhawan, because of what he has done in his career and what more he could have done.

The sad fact is that the mass majority do not even remember the last time he played in Indian colors. His last Test appearance came six years ago, his last T20I was three years ago, and his last ODI appearance came close to two years ago.

It invokes the question - did Dhawan retire in his mind way before, and was the announcement just a formality? The final nail in the coffin to make it real and end the delusion?

A team's dream and an opposition's nightmare

Shikhar Dhawan did have his flaws, yes. There are countless instances where his dismissals to the infamous sweep have left the fans frustrated or the fact he failed to convert on so many occasions. But despite all of that, it is very difficult to be hard on the southpaw, because that is the aura he has created.

An in-form Dhawan was one of the biggest assets India ever had (those with doubts can rewatch the 2013 Champions Trophy). During a time when India desperately needed a big-match player following a major transition, Dhawan emerged as the savior. His exploits in ICC events are in a class of its own.

His ability to take on the bowlers and utilize the powerplay, which may not seem as extravagant now, was crucial for India on so many occasions. The solidity he offered at the top along with the chemistry he shared with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led to one of the most iconic and intimidating top orders, particularly in white-ball cricket.

Adept against both spin and pace, through the offside and leg side equally, Dhawan was largely immune to weaknesses during his prime, making him a handful for the opposition. This was particularly because they knew they could not earn his wicket, they had to wait for him to give it away.

Shikhar Dhawan's mind is where the devil lost

This may sound controversial, but youngsters should be inspired by Shikhar Dhawan's mindset more so than his batting style (although the latter is no less by any means). This is because of the way Dhawan was able to thrive despite life throwing some of the biggest obstacles at him.

It was hard to see him talk about his son, who has unfortunately been the sacrificial pawn in the cricketer's ugly divorce story. Despite all of this (and potentially a lot more) going on behind the scenes, it is hard to find a moment where Dhawan is seen frowning, let alone being frustrated.

The name 'Shikhar' translates to pinnacle in English, and that is just as high one can get in terms of conquering your own mind - when you can laugh off your setbacks. Dhawan struggled with form numerous times in his career, he was dropped repeatedly from the team, he was released by his franchise, but through it all, he smiled.

The character and mindset needed to negotiate a devastating Australian bowling attack in a World Cup fixture with a broken thumb speaks volumes about how Dhawan operated. Some aspects supersede skills, which is almost a given at the highest level anyway.

Everyone is plagued and poisoned with uninvited thoughts and situations, and Dhawan is a textbook example of how to deal with them and advance.

Dhawan leaves behind an air of 'could have been more'

A packed Arun Jaitley Stadium, fans chanting his name, memorabilia from the team, and a guard of honor from the opposition might have been Dhawan's retirement in an ideal scenario. However, a pre-recorded announcement released out of nowhere is the sad reality. Although Dhawan ended up doing so much in his career, a lot of what he could not do, comes under 'sad reality'.

Dhawan had all the tools to become the bonafide all-format opener for India for a decade, much like Rohit Sharma has been. But, inconsistency and decision-making were the anchors that weighed him down, ironically consistently. Perhaps he could have been India's David Warner, over 100 appearances in each format and an imperious average. But Dhawan ends up a little short of greatness, which is frustrating, because it was there for the taking.

Towards the end, it just became a matter of when with the likes of Shubman Gill and Yashavi Jaiswal seamlessly rising through. Dhawan's final act was passing the baton onto Gill, and as classy as he is, there was not an iota of resentment during the transition.

Dhawan was truly 'The One'

The fancy comically oversized glasses, the iconic moustache, and the thigh slap celebration, those oozing drives through the off side will soon be fondly revived through YouTube videos or edited Instagram reels, and no longer on live television.

With no disrespect intended, Dhawan is a replaceable asset like pretty much everyone else, as Team India have survived quite well without his services in the recent past.

The team will find another aggressive left-handed opener (if they haven't already) and life will move on, but to say that the veteran southpaw's character, charisma, and dynamic presence can be produced or even replicated closely, that's where the line will be drawn.

To the man whose heart was as big as his drive, whose mental strength was as big as his bhangra stride, may the next chapter be just as flourishing as the previous one. All the fans wish for only one thing - for the beaming smile to never leave the universally adored southpaw.

