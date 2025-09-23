Shivam Dube vs Andre Russell - comparing their stats after 39 T20Is

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube has come up with some handy performances in Asia Cup 2025, which is currently underway in the UAE. While Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are the senior all-rounders in the Men in Blue squad, the Indian think tank has backed Dube as well and he has delivered the goods.

The right-arm medium pacer registered figures of 3-4 from two overs in India's opening match against UAE in Dubai as the Men in Blue thumped the hosts by nine wickets. He did not bowl in the group match against Pakistan and then went wicketless against Oman. Dube, however, played a key role in India's victory against Pakistan in the Super 4 round, claiming two wickets for 33 runs.

The all-rounder has not had much to do with the bat in Asia Cup 2025 so far. Ahead of India's next Super 4 clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24, we compare Dube's stats with that of veteran West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

Shivam Dube vs Andre Russell - Who has a better strike rate after 39 T20Is?

Having played 39 T20Is, Dube has scored 546 runs in 28 innings a strike rate of 138.57. The southpaw has 134 runs in four innings against Afghanistan at a strike rate of 157.64 and 83 runs in three innings against England at a strike rate of 172.91. The 32-year-old has also scored 54 runs in two innings against West Indies at a strike rate of 180.

After 39 T20I matches, Russell had 266 runs to his name from 31 innings at a strike rate of 122.58. The West Indies big-hitter had scored 64 runs in five innings against Sri Lanka at a strike rate of 160 and 70 runs in seven innings against England at a strike rate of 125. Further, the 37-year-old KKR all-rounder had 36 runs in four innings against South Africa a strike rate of 138.46.

Shivam Dube vs Andre Russell - Who has more 50-plus scores after 39 T20Is?

After 39 T20Is, Dube has four 50-plus scores to his name. His best of 63* came off 32 balls against Afghanistan in Indore in January 2024. The big-hitting left-handed batter also smacked 60* off 40 balls during the same series in Mohali. Dube also hit 53 off 34 balls against England in Pune in January 2025 and 54 off 30 balls against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram in December 2019.

Player Runs Average SR HS 50s 100s Shivam Dube 546 30.33 138.57 63* 4 0 Andre Russell 266 12.66 122.58 24* 0 0

(Shivam Dube vs Andre Russell - batting stats comparison after 39 T20Is)

After 39 T20Is, Russell did not have a 50-plus score to his name. His best was 24*, which came off 15 balls against England in Bridgetown in March 2014. Russell had also scored 23* off 11 balls against Australia in Brisbane in February 2013 and 20* off eight balls against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Shivam Dube vs Andre Russell - Who has more wickets after 39 T20Is?

Having played 39 T20Is, Dube has claimed 18 wickets at an average of 28.50 and an economy rate of 9.07. He has claimed three wickets in three matches against Zimbabwe at an average of 21 and three wickets in five matches against Afghanistan at an average of 24.66. Further, the pacer has three also claimed scalps in five matches against Bangladesh at an average of 20.

After 39 T20Is, Russell had also had 18 wickets to his name at an average of 36.61. He had picked up three wickets in five matches against New Zealand at an average of 25.66 and three scalps in four T20Is against South Africa at an average of 44.66. Further, Russell had three wickets in seven matches against England, averaging 38.66 and two scalps in two T20Is against Pakistan, averaging 21.50.

Shivam Dube vs Andre Russell - Who has more 3-fers after 39 T20Is?

Dube has two three-wicket hauls to his credit. His best of 3-4 came against UAE in Dubai in the group stage of the ongoing Asia Cup. The right-arm pacer also picked up 3-30 against Bangladesh in Nagpur in November 2019.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 3w 4w Shivam Dube 18 28.50 9.07 3-4 2 0 Andre Russell 18 36.61 9.13 2-10 0 0

(Shivam Dube vs Andre Russell - bowling stats comparison after 39 T20Is)

Russell did not have a three-fer to his name after 39 T20Is. The West Indies all-rounder's best of 2-10 came against Bangladesh in 2014 T20 World Cup. He had also claimed 2-15 against Pakistan in Mirpur in the same tournament.

