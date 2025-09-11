Team India opened their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10.

Ad

Put in to bat first, UAE endured a disastrous outing, getting bowled out for just 57 in 13.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer with figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs, while Shivam Dube impressed with 3/4 in his two-over spell. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up one wicket apiece, while Hardik Pandya bowled a solitary over without success.

In response, India made light work of the chase, cruising to victory by nine wickets in just 4.3 overs to kick off their title defence in style. Their next challenge will be a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of that encounter, we take a closer look at the T20I numbers of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube after 36 matches each.

Shivam Dube vs Hardik Pandya - comparing their stats after 36 T20Is

Batting stats

#1 Most runs

Shivam Dube made his T20I debut for India in 2019 and has since featured in 36 matches, scoring 531 runs across 26 innings.

Ad

Player Matches Innings Runs Shivam Dube 36 26 531 Hardik Pandya 36 23 275

Ad

In contrast, Hardik Pandya has represented India in 115 T20Is, accumulating 1,812 runs. Notably, in his first 36 games in the format, the all-rounder managed 275 runs in 23 innings.

#2 Average and Strike rate

Shivam Dube has scored 531 runs in 26 T20I innings at an average of 31.23 and a strike rate of 140.10. The southpaw has registered four half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 63 against Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in 2024.

Player Matches Average Strike rate 50s Shivam Dube 36 31.23 140.10 4 Hardik Pandya 36 16.18 151.93 0

Ad

In comparison, during his first 36 T20Is, Hardik Pandya amassed 275 runs at an average of 16.18 and a strike rate of 151.93. His best effort in that phase came against England in 2018 at the County Ground, Bristol, where he smashed an unbeaten 33 off 14 balls.

#3 Runs in a winning cause

Shivam Dube has featured in 36 T20Is for India, with the team winning 32 of those matches. In this period, he has scored 476 runs in 24 innings at an average of 31.73 and a strike rate of 137.97, including three half-centuries.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Shivam Dube 24 476 31.73 137.97 Hardik Pandya 16 221 20.09 187.29

Ad

In contrast, during Hardik Pandya’s first 36 T20Is, India registered 27 victories. Across those games, he managed 221 runs in 16 innings at an average of 20.09 and an impressive strike rate of 187.29.

Bowling stats

#1 Most wickets

Shivam Dube has picked up 16 wickets in T20Is across 25 innings.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Shivam Dube 36 25 16 Hardik Pandya 36 35 35

Ad

In comparison, Hardik Pandya, in his first 36 T20Is, claimed 35 wickets in as many innings.

#2 Bowling average and Strike rate

Shivam Dube has taken 16 wickets in his T20I career at an average of 28.06 and a strike rate of 18.5. The 32-year-old has an economy rate of 9.07, with his best figures of 3/4 coming against the UAE in the Asia Cup 2025.

Player Innings Average Strike rate Economy Best figures Shivam Dube 25 28.06 18.56 9.07 3/4 Hardik Pandya 35 24.06 17.63 8.19 4/38

Ad

On the other hand, in his first 36 T20Is, Hardik Pandya picked up 35 wickets at an average of 24.06 and a strike rate of 17.63. He maintained an economy of 8.19 during that phase, with his best figures being 4/38 against England in 2018.

#3 Performance in a winning cause

Shivam Dube has been part of the Indian side in 32 victories, contributing 15 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 27.87, a strike rate of 18.40, and an economy rate of 9.09.

Ad

Player Innings Wickets Average Strike rate Economy Shivam Dube 22 15 27.87 18.40 9.09 Hardik Pandya 26 29 21.79 16.10 8.16

In comparison, during Hardik Pandya’s first 36 T20Is, India registered 27 wins. Across those outings, he claimed 29 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 21.79, a strike rate of 16.10, and an economy rate of 8.16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news