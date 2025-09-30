Shivam Dube vs Jacques Kallis - comparing their stats after 25 T20Is

All-rounder Shivam Dube was Team India's unsung hero in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. While the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav grabbed the limelight for their stellar performances with bat and ball respectively, Dube also chipped in with some handy performances.

The 32-year-old began his Asia Cup 2025 campaign by registering career-best figures of 3-4 against hosts UAE in Dubai. The medium pacer picked up 2-33 in the Super 4 match against Pakistan, claiming two crucial wickets. He also made an impact in the final. In injured Hardik Pandya's absence, Dube opened the bowling and was economical. With the bat, he contributed a brisk 33.

The Team India all-rounder has played 41 T20Is so far. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of South African legend Jacques Kallis. Since the latter played only 25 T20Is, we compare the stats of the two players at the same stage.

Shivam Dube vs Jacques Kallis - Who has a better strike rate after 25 T20Is?

After 25 T20Is, Dube had scored 320 runs at an average of 35.55 and a strike rate of 131.68. He scored 134 runs in four innings against Afghanistan at a strike rate of 157.64 and 54 runs in two innings against West Indies at a strike rate of 180. Also, in five innings against New Zealand, he has a strike rate of 117.14.

In 25 T20Is, Kallis scored 666 runs at an average of 35.05 and a strike rate of 119.35. He had a strike rate of 134.61 in three innings against India and 117.07 in six innings against England. Further, Kallis had a strike rate of 109.72 in four innings against New Zealand and 105.73 in three innings against Pakistan.

Shivam Dube vs Jacques Kallis - Who has more 50-plus scores after 25 T20Is?

After 25 T20Is, Dube had three 50-plus scores to his name. His best of 63* came off 32 balls against Afghanistan in Indore in January 2024. The left-handed had also scored 60* off 40 in the same series in Mohali and 54* off 30 against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram in December 2019.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shivam Dube 320 35.55 131.68 63* 0 3 Jacques Kallis 666 35.05 119.35 73 0 5

(Shivam Dube vs Jacques Kallis - T20I batting stats comparison after 25 matches)

Kallis registered five 50-plus scores in his T20I career. His best of 73 came off 54 against India in the 2010 T20 World Cup match in Gros Islet. The South African legend also scored 61 off 42 against the Men in Blue in Johannesburg in March 2012. Of Kallis' other three half-centuries, one each came against England, Pakistan and West Indies.

Shivam Dube vs Jacques Kallis - Who has more wickets after 25 T20Is?

After 25 T20Is, Dube had picked up eight wickets at an average of 46.37 and an economy rate of 9.89. Of his eight wickets after 25 T20Is, three came against Afghanistan at an average of 24.65 and three against Bangladesh at an average of 20. The medium pacer had also picked up two wickets in five T20Is against New Zealand at an average of 51.

Kallis claimed 12 wickets in his 25-match T20I career. The former Proteas all-rounder claimed four wickets in one match against Zimbabwe and two wickets in three matches against Pakistan at an average of 29.50. Further, Kallis had two scalps in six matches against England (average 33) and two wickets in three matches against India as well (average 27).

Shivam Dube vs Jacques Kallis - Who has more 4-wicket hauls after 25 T20Is?

Dube did not have a four-wicket haul to his name after 25 T20Is. His best of 3-30 at that stage came against Bangladesh in Nagpur in November 2019. The Indian pacer also registered figures of 1-4 against Afghanistan in Hangzhou in October 2023 in the Asian Games final.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Shivam Dube 8 46.37 9.89 3-30 0 0 Jacques Kallis 12 27.75 7.23 4-15 1 0

(Dube vs Kallis - T20I bowling stats comparison after 25 matches)

Kallis claimed one four-fer in his T20I career. His best bowling figures of 4-15 were registered against Zimbabwe in Hambantota in September 2012. Kallis also claimed 2-20 against England in Nottingham in the 2009 T20 World Cup. He was Player of the Match in this game as he had also scored 57* off 49.

