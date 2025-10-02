Shivam Dube vs Yuvraj Singh - comparing their stats after 41 T20Is

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube came up with some handy performances with both bat and ball as the Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup 2025 title in the UAE. Opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav were the standout performers for India as they clinched their ninth Asia Cup crown. However, it would be fair to say that Dube also contributed in significant moments.

Ad

The right-arm pacer began his Asia Cup 2025 campaign with career-best figures of 3-4 against hosts UAE in Dubai. He then chipped in with two crucial wickets in the Super 4 match against Pakistan. With Hardik Pandya unavailable for the final against the same team, Dube took the new ball and registered figures of 0-23 from three overs. He then smashed a crucial 33 off 22 in a tense chase.

Dube has so far featured in 41 T20Is. In the wake of his impressive performance in Asia Cup 2025, we compare his stats with that of Yuvraj Singh after the latter had also played the same number of matches.

Ad

Trending

Shivam Dube vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has a better strike rate after 41 T20Is?

In 41 T20Is, Dube has scored 581 runs at an average of 29.05 and a strike rate of 138.66. The big-hitting left-handed batter has a strike rate of 172.91 in three innings against England and 121.05 in three innings against Pakistan. Further, he has a strike rate of 117.14 in five innings against New Zealand and 117.94 in four innings against Bangladesh.

Ad

After 41 T20Is, Yuvraj had scored 968 runs at an average of 31.22 and a strike rate of 144.69. The two-time World Cup winner had a strike rate of 229.41 in four innings against England and 170.34 in six innings against Australia. Further, the southpaw had a strike rate of 136.04 in six innings against Pakistan and 142.85 in five innings against Sri Lanka.

Shivam Dube vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has more 50-plus scores after 41 T20Is?

In 41 T20Is, Dube has registered four half-centuries. His best of 63* came off 32 balls against Afghanistan in Indore in January 2024. The knock featured five fours and four sixes. In the same series, the batter smashed 60* off 40 balls in Mohali, hitting five fours and two sixes. He has also notched up one half-century each against England and West Indies.

Ad

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shivam Dube 581 29.05 138.66 63* 0 4 Yuvraj Singh 968 31.22 144.69 77* 0 8

Ad

(Shivam Dube vs Yuvraj Singh - Batting stats comparison after 41 T20Is)

After 41 T20Is, Yuvraj had eight half-centuries to his name. His best of 77* came off 35 balls against Australia in Rajkot in October 2013 and featured eight fours and five sixes. He also slammed 72 off 36 against Pakistan in Ahmedabad in December 2012. Of his eight fifties, three came against Australia and one each against England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Ad

Shivam Dube vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has more wickets after 41 T20Is?

Having played 41 T20Is, Dube has picked up 18 wickets at an average of 24.66 and an economy rate of 9.25. Of his 18 scalps, three each have come against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, averaging 24.66 and 23.33 respectively. He has also claimed two wickets each against England, New Zealand and Pakistan.

Ad

After 41 T20Is, Yuvraj had 23 wickets to his name at an average of 17.21. Of his 23 scalps at that stage, six came in five matches against England at an average of 9.66. Yuvraj also claimed three wickets each against Afghanistan, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Shivam Dube vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has more 3-wicket hauls after 41 T20Is?

Dube has picked up two three-wicket hauls in T20Is. As mentioned earlier, his best of 3-4 came against UAE in Asia Cup 2025. He also picked up 3-30 against Bangladesh in Nagpur in November 2019. India won the game by 30 runs.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Shivam Dube 18 30.33 9.02 3-4 0 9 Yuvraj Singh 23 17.21 7.24 3-17 0 0

Ad

(Shivam Dube vs Yuvraj Singh - Bowling stats comparison after 41 T20Is)

After 41 T20Is, Yuvraj had claimed four three-fers. His best of 3-17 came against England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in December 2012. He also claimed 3-19 in the same series in Pune. Further, he picked up 3-23 against Sri Lanka in Mohali (December 2009) and 3-24 against Afghanistan in Colombo (2012).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news