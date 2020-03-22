Shivnarine Chanderpaul heaps immense praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Chanderpaul believes that Kohli is the best batsman in the world, and also happens to be his favourite player.

The West Indian also believes that it is not easy to stay at the top for as long as Kohli has.

Former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul spoke very highly of Virat Kohli and namedropped him to be the best batsman in the world, and also his personal favourite. The 45-year-old was in India just until a few days ago for the Road Safety World Series 2020 only for the event to be called off amid COVID-19 fears.

Chanderpaul revealed his admiration for the mercurial Indian captain and spoke about how Kohli deserves credit for how long he's stayed at the peak of his powers, and more. He began telling Sportstar,

"Obviously, it's (best batsman in the world) Virat Kohli. He has been working on all the aspects of his game, and the results are showing. He is working hard on his fitness; he works on his skills."

Chanderpaul believes that the level of consistency that Kohli has achieved has to do with the amount of effort put in and it's all a positive impact of hard work.

"You see him putting in the hard work, and he is one of those guys who always wants to do well. He's proven it, day in and day out. You have to give credit to him for that. It's not easy to stay at the top of your game for so long. You got to put in your work, and the results are showing."

Kohli has played a total of 248 ODIs for India and has racked up an incredible 11867 in that period at an average of 59.3. The 31-year-old also has 43 centuries and 58 half-centuries to his name in ODIs.