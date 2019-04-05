Shivnarine Chanderpaul smashed a double century in a local T20 match

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

What's the story?

Legendary West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul smashed a double century in a club cricket match. It helped his team win the game by a massive margin.

In case you didn't know...

Shivnarine Chanderpaul was known for grinding down the bowlers of his time. The 44-year-old retired from all forms of cricket in 2016. Since then, he has been playing domestic and local games in the Caribbean. The batsman smashed a double century in one of these local T20 matches.

The heart of the matter

The Adam Sanford Cricket4Life local T20 tournament is currently being held in the Caribbean. West Indies stars such as Chanderpaul and Dwayne Smith have been playing in this tournament. Chanderpaul was asked to open with Dwayne Smith in a crucial match against a domestic team from the USA.

The veteran thrashed the opponent bowlers and went on to score a double century. The left-hander smashed 210 runs, which included 25 fours and 13 sixes. On the other hand, his partner, Dwayne Smith smashed 54 runs in 29 balls. Chanderpaul and his team posted a huge 303 runs in 20 overs. It helped them beat their opponents by a massive 192 run margin.

The game is not recognised by the International Cricket Council, hence the record of Chris Gayle's 175*, which he smashed during the IPL 2015, is safe. However, witnessing a double century in a recognized T20 cricket match is not far away. The game completely favours batsmen. Also, the kind of willow bats are made of these days makes the batsmen's lives easy. We will have to wait and see who breaks the double century barrier in T20 cricket, just like Sachin did in ODI cricket.

What's next?

Though we might not see Chanderpaul in international cricket again, the legendary cricketer still plays domestic cricket in West Indies. He also plays county cricket for Lancashire in England.

