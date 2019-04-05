×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shivnarine Chanderpaul smashed a double century in a local T20 match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
824   //    05 Apr 2019, 19:30 IST

Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Shivnarine Chanderpaul

What's the story?

Legendary West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul smashed a double century in a club cricket match. It helped his team win the game by a massive margin.


In case you didn't know...

Shivnarine Chanderpaul was known for grinding down the bowlers of his time. The 44-year-old retired from all forms of cricket in 2016. Since then, he has been playing domestic and local games in the Caribbean. The batsman smashed a double century in one of these local T20 matches.


The heart of the matter

The Adam Sanford Cricket4Life local T20 tournament is currently being held in the Caribbean. West Indies stars such as Chanderpaul and Dwayne Smith have been playing in this tournament. Chanderpaul was asked to open with Dwayne Smith in a crucial match against a domestic team from the USA.

The veteran thrashed the opponent bowlers and went on to score a double century. The left-hander smashed 210 runs, which included 25 fours and 13 sixes. On the other hand, his partner, Dwayne Smith smashed 54 runs in 29 balls. Chanderpaul and his team posted a huge 303 runs in 20 overs. It helped them beat their opponents by a massive 192 run margin.

The game is not recognised by the International Cricket Council, hence the record of Chris Gayle's 175*, which he smashed during the IPL 2015, is safe. However, witnessing a double century in a recognized T20 cricket match is not far away. The game completely favours batsmen. Also, the kind of willow bats are made of these days makes the batsmen's lives easy. We will have to wait and see who breaks the double century barrier in T20 cricket, just like Sachin did in ODI cricket.


What's next?

Though we might not see Chanderpaul in international cricket again, the legendary cricketer still plays domestic cricket in West Indies. He also plays county cricket for Lancashire in England.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
West Indies Cricket Lancashire cricket Shivnarine Chanderpaul Chris Gayle Greatest Cricketers of All Time T20
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Remembering the first century in each format of the sport
RELATED STORY
Haseeb Hameed: A great debut restricted by an unfortunate injury
RELATED STORY
Shivnarine Chanderpaul- The unsung hero of West Indies cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run-scorers in Tests between New Zealand and West Indies
RELATED STORY
10 best players of all time from Lancashire
RELATED STORY
Universe T20 Boss Chris Gayle cements his place as Windies' ODI batting great
RELATED STORY
Top 6 fastest Test tons since 2000
RELATED STORY
Five reasons why Wasim Akram is the King of Swing 
RELATED STORY
5 most genuine Test-only players of all time
RELATED STORY
2 modern batsmen who never got their due
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 17
RCB 5/0 (0.4 ov)
KKR
LIVE
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Yesterday
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us