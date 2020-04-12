×
Create
Notifications
🔍
Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Shoaib Akhtar responds to Kapil Dev slamming idea of ODI series between India and Pakistan

  • Akhtar had earlier suggested an ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.
  • Kapil Dev shot down the idea and claimed that India did not need to raise any more funds to fight the virus.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 12 Apr 2020, 09:39 IST

Shoaib Akthar [PC: Twitter]
Shoaib Akthar [PC: Twitter]

Shoaib Akhtar has responded to former India captain, Kapil Dev's remarks on the former Pakistan pacer's idea of organising a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan.

Akhtar recently suggested a series between the two long time rival countries to raise funds for the coronavirus relief efforts, but Dev shot down the idea, claiming that India does not need more money to fight the virus.

Akhtar responded to Dev's comments on Aaj Tak while remaining optimistic about his suggestion being implemented sometime in the near future.

"I don’t think Kapil bhai understood what I was trying to say. Everyone is going to be trapped economically. This is the time to put our heads together and generate revenues. Kapil said he doesn’t need the money and he surely doesn’t. But everyone else does," said Akhtar.

The former Pakistan pacer also claimed that he's travelled a lot in India, and added that he feels the Indian citizens are suffering due to the poverty. He further mentioned that this series could be a way to better the relationship between the two countries.

"I keep telling people here what Indians are all about. I am forever grateful about the love I have received from the people of India. The only option we have is holding a fundraising match. Maybe it leads to betterment in the relationship. I am talking about a larger perspective," Akhtar added.
Published 12 Apr 2020, 09:39 IST
Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shoaib Akhtar Kapil Dev
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Today, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Today, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us