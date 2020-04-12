Shoaib Akhtar responds to Kapil Dev slamming idea of ODI series between India and Pakistan

Akhtar had earlier suggested an ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Kapil Dev shot down the idea and claimed that India did not need to raise any more funds to fight the virus.

Shoaib Akhtar has responded to former India captain, Kapil Dev's remarks on the former Pakistan pacer's idea of organising a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan.

Akhtar recently suggested a series between the two long time rival countries to raise funds for the coronavirus relief efforts, but Dev shot down the idea, claiming that India does not need more money to fight the virus.

Akhtar responded to Dev's comments on Aaj Tak while remaining optimistic about his suggestion being implemented sometime in the near future.

"I don’t think Kapil bhai understood what I was trying to say. Everyone is going to be trapped economically. This is the time to put our heads together and generate revenues. Kapil said he doesn’t need the money and he surely doesn’t. But everyone else does," said Akhtar.

The former Pakistan pacer also claimed that he's travelled a lot in India, and added that he feels the Indian citizens are suffering due to the poverty. He further mentioned that this series could be a way to better the relationship between the two countries.

"I keep telling people here what Indians are all about. I am forever grateful about the love I have received from the people of India. The only option we have is holding a fundraising match. Maybe it leads to betterment in the relationship. I am talking about a larger perspective," Akhtar added.