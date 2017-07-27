Shoaib Akhtar wanted to hit Matthew Hayden 'badly' during his playing days

Akhtar revealed how he wanted to "badly hit" Hayden.

Most recently, the duo renewed their rivalry in the Cricket All Stars event in the USA

What’s the story?

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has disclosed that he wanted to “hit” former Australian opener Matthew Hayden “badly” during his playing days.

In a light-hearted interactive session with his fans, Akhtar revealed that although he did want to hit the burly left-handed opener in the past, now they were best friends.

It was Matthew Hayden I wanted to hit badly during my playing days & I did that many times during test & practice games&now we r best mates. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 25, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Akhtar and Hayden’s animosity goes back a long time. The pair had had numerous run-ins through the early 2000s but it had all started off back in 1999. Pakistan had toured Australia and were playing against Queensland in a warm-up game.

In that match, Hayden had to take a lot of blows to his upper body and helmet from Akhtar, who was not very happy with the Aussie’s brusque approach. It was the second innings when Akhtar peppered Hayden with a fierce opening spell.

At one point, the Pakistani bowler even put his thumb on his nose and poked his tongue out, in a mocking gesture towards Hayden. The opener, though, remained unperturbed and went on to score a masterful 128.

Later on, they would exchange blows in several international matches. While Akhtar came out on top on some occasions, Hayden, as well, had his say in many.

Most recently, the duo renewed their rivalry in the Cricket All Stars event in the USA. Akhtar dismissed his man yet again, snared off a glove down the leg side from a short ball.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this week, Akhtar had posted a picture on Twitter which claimed that he had forced as many as 19 batsmen to retire hurt during his career. He had added that it was not something he enjoyed in particular, but there was one cricketer whom he always wanted to hurt.

Did u know about this fact that have injured more batsman,s then any 1



which i never enjoyed it but apart-from 1 guess who is it ?? pic.twitter.com/N9wJ8axV8s — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 24, 2017

His followers soon took turns to guess who that cricketer might be until the Rawalpindi Express himself revealed that it was Matthew Hayden.

Tweet Speak

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to Akhtar’s revelation:

I have always admired your aggression because it was only about commitment and restricted to the field not about Ego. U held the ethos high — farum (@FarumWattoo) July 25, 2017

How about ganguly u ended his career are u friends?! ???????????? — Mehran Khan (@Mek_pi) July 25, 2017

Treat to watch your rivalry one of the best batsman vs furious fast bowler — S.N.Hadi (@iamSNHadi) July 25, 2017

Author’s take

The rivalry and fierce competition between the two was one of the most enjoyable ones. It had cricket fans rooted on their seats; they were left gasping in awe, by Akhtar’s pace and by Hayden’s deliverance.

It is incredible how the two now share an amicable bond, even after so many years of rivalry on the pitch.