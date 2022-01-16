"Shocked!" - Rohit Sharma reacts after Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain

India opener Rohit Sharma has said Virat Kohli's decision to relinquish the Test captaincy came as a surprise to him. However, Rohit respected his peer's decision and went on to congratulate him on a successful stint at the helm of the Indian cricket team.

He also wished Kohli well for his future endeavors with Team India. Virat Kohli ended his memorable leadership tenure with a 1-2 series loss to South Africa. In a post on his official Instagram handle, Rohit Sharma paid tribute to the 33-year-old's captaincy stint and wrote:

😳Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain. आगे के लिए बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ @virat.kohli

I didn't feel Virat Kohli would leave the Test captaincy, am slightly disappointed and definitely shocked: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment after learning of Kohli's Test captaincy decision. Chopra disclosed that he did not see that coming as Kohli was one of the best Test skippers of all time, considering his track record.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had his say on the matter:

"I will be very honest, I didn't feel Virat Kohli would leave the Test captaincy and shouldn't have done also from my viewpoint or from Indian cricket's viewpoint if you see from where to where he has taken the Indian team. I am slightly disappointed and definitely shocked."

He added:

"India was at No. 7 when Kohli took the reins of this team, they are at No.1 at the moment and have been so for the last 4-5 years. One of the most successful Test captains of all time, and I am not talking only about Indian captains here because his name is at the top of the list of Indian captains."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Virat Kohli can be very proud of what he achieved as a test match captain. The numbers will tell a story but they won't tell you of his fierce desire to play and win at test cricket. Virat Kohli can be very proud of what he achieved as a test match captain. The numbers will tell a story but they won't tell you of his fierce desire to play and win at test cricket.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are currently the front-runners to become the next Test captain of Team India.

Edited by S Chowdhury

LIVE POLL Q. Who should be the next Test skipper? KL Rahul Rohit Sharma 22 votes so far