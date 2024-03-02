Should Bangladesh recall Tamim Iqbal into the national setup? 

Tamim Iqbal's blazing form in the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has reignited the debate about his inclusion in the national setup.

The veteran opener, who opted out of a central contract earlier this year, has been in scintillating touch, raising questions about whether the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) should consider bringing him back into the fold.

Tamim Iqbal's BPL campaign was nothing short of spectacular. The southpaw captained his franchise Fortune Barishal to their maiden BPL title. He led by example, mustering 492 runs (the most by any batter in the tournament) at an average of 35.14 and at a strike rate of 127.1.

Iqbal, whose side beat Comilla Victorians by six wickets in the summit clash, was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament due to his batting heroics.

Iqbal's decision to pull out of the central contract earlier this year cast a shadow over his international career. Questions arose about his commitment and form. However, his recent exploits in the BPL have put all of them to bed.

Bringing Tamim Iqbal in the team could be game changing for Bangladesh

Recalling Tamim Iqbal to the national setup could prove beneficial for Bangladesh in several ways. Firstly, his return would bring back a proven world-class opener to the batting order.

Being Bangladesh's most decorated batter of all-time, his inclusion would provide much-needed stability and composure to the side.

His presence would also be a boon for the younger players in the team. Having played almost 400 international games for his country, Tamim's vast experience would be an invaluable resource for these youngsters.

With the T20 World Cup 2024 just a few months away, and a jam-packed international calendar awaiting for Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal might have a huge role to play for the Tigers.

However, his return hinges on more than just on-field performances. Reconciliation with the BCB and a clear understanding of selection processes are crucial. Iqbal himself has indicated that "a lot of things need to be right" for him to consider a comeback.

In case you didn't know, Iqbal sent shockwaves through world cricket by announcing his retirement three months before the ODI World Cup 2023.

He then reversed this decision only 24 hours later after meeting with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He further complicated matters by opting out of the central contract, indicating a potential disconnect with the national team setup.

