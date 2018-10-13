×
Why Roston Chase should be batting at number four for Windies

Sunny
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
42   //    13 Oct 2018, 13:17 IST

Roston Chase playing cut shot against India
Roston Chase playing
cut
shot against India

West Indies is currently playing India in a two-match Test series followed by five ODIs and three T20s thereafter. Currently, Windies is 0 -1 down in the Test series having lost the first match at Rajkot by an innings and 272 runs. The Caribbeans started the second Test with much more confidence, putting a respectable 311 runs on the board in their first innings. The return of Jason Holder, their regular captain, to the side has uplifted the confidence of the whole team, which looked more organized than they were in the first Test. Holder scored a brilliant 52 runs and fostered a much needed 104 runs partnership with Roston Chase for the seventh wicket.

Chase scored a composed 106 runs in the first innings of the second Test, after coming to crease with Windies struggling at 92-4. He formed two useful partnerships, one with Dowrich and other with Captain Holder, which helped the team reach a competitive total of 311. In the first Test as well, Chase was a top scorer in first innings. He saved Windies' blushes by scoring a breezy half-century, which took them to a total of 181 after struggling at 74-6. 

Chase and Holder congratulating each other after a century partnership
Chase and Holder congratulating each other after a century partnership

Chase is one of the most consistent batsmen in the Windies line-up and should bat up the order rather wasting his talent down at number six. In 24 Tests for Windies, he has scored a total of 1421 runs with an average of 35.52. He has scored four centuries and five fifties with 137 as his best score.

His average of 35.52 is the second best among the Windies top order, which is just slightly below Kraigg Brathwaite's average 36.96. In 2017, Chase was awarded 'Test Cricketer of the year' by West Indies players association. Chase, during his debut Test series against India in the Caribbean in 2016 showed the cricket fraternity of his all-round capabilities by scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul in the second Test of the series.

Chase, in the current series against India, has by far looked the best of all the Windies batsman. He has shown the right technique in playing Indian spin attack, often regarded as the best in the world. The tall batsman used his reach to perfection, which is key to success against spinners in India. Also, his ability to read the line and length of the bowlers so early gives him an edge over his counterparts, which is why he has been so successful in Indian conditions.

Chase showed great awareness of the game, by switching gears when needed and also, defended really well against the quality Indian bowling attack against which best in the world has struggled.

If Windies has to change its fortunes, it should take the cognizance of the situation and let its best batsmen play at top of the order. Clearly, Roston Chase is the best of all the West Indian batsmen and should bat at the most important number four position. By batting at number four position, he would be playing with proper batsmen and would help to build all-important partnerships needed at the early stage of innings.

Partnerships at the early stage would help release pressure on the following batsmen. The current situation is, Windies lose early wickets which results in too much pressure on batsmen to follow and hence the team perishes to pressure. If we look at all the top teams, their top batsmen play at the top four positions, which is why they are able to perform better. number four position for Chase is best suited which is not too early and not too late. 

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Roston Chase
Sunny
CONTRIBUTOR
