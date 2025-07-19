Shubman Gill faces major captaincy test in Manchester after Lord's blow up coincides with batting failure

A few days is all it takes for a sportsperson to go from hero to villain, and Shubman Gill has got a taste of the same very early in his Test captaincy career. The cynosure of all eyes in India's cricketing circles after his batting exploits in the team's record-breaking win in Birmingham, Gill is firmly under the pump, both as batter and leader, heading into the fourth Test in Manchester.While he registered scores of 269 &amp; 161 in the second Test in Birmingham, which India won by 336 runs, the youngster's captaincy was also praised. Cut to Lord's and after India's 22-run defeat at the iconic stadium, plenty of holes were punched in Gill's leadership style. It did not help that the right-handed batter registered poor scores of 16 &amp; 6.What was most shocking about the Indian skipper's batting effort at Lord's was the fact that he was a far cry from the batter who did not look like getting out at all in the second Test in Birmingham. It is pertinent to note here that the Lord's Test began just three days after the Edgbaston clash ended. As such, the probability of him losing his batting rhythm was pretty low.Did Gill's out of character outburst backfire at Lord's?A number of experts reckon that Gill's over-aggressive antics on Day 3 of the Lord's Test were not only out of place, but also backfired on India miserably. As per some pundits, the Indian skipper's verbal attack on Zak Crawley, which was backed up a number of other fielders, fired up Ben Stokes and co. to give it back. Of course, it's easy to draw a conclusion since India ended up losing the game.Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar opined that Gill's struggles in the second innings at Lord's had a lot to do with the hostile reception he received at the crease. As per Manjrekar, Gill looked uncharacteristically tentative in the middle, resulting in his early dismissal. The former cricketer urged the new skipper to have a re-look at his tactics in the field. He commented:&quot;The thing with Virat Kohli was that he would get even more fired up and become a better batter [if things got nasty]. What disappointed me with Shubman Gill and that is why I was wondering, where is Shubman Gill heading? Because that seemed like it didn't have the right effect on Shubman Gill, the batter.&quot;He came out looking very tentative and, you know, these days we are privy to the stump mic and we could hear the things being said and there were some personal attacks made. This could be a new experience for Shubman Gill because these days, you know, with Indian players, there's mostly a friendly reception from a lot of foreign teams. So this was new territory,&quot; the 60-year-old elaborated.Writing in a column for ESPNcricinfo, Australian batting legend and former India head coach Greg Chappell urged Gill to define what sort of team he wants India to be and set the tone as captain. He also advised the youngster to have clarity of purpose. Chappell also opined that Gill must become a great communicator and stamp his authority not just with the bat, but with his leadership.&quot;If Gill can lead with clarity of thought and strength of purpose, he won't just shape this series, he'll shape the future of Indian cricket,&quot; Chappell noted.Speaking of India's loss at Lord's, Gill downplayed the verbal exchange between the two teams. After India failed to chase 193, he opined that the incident pertaining to Crawley on Day 3 had nothing to do with the end result.&quot;Five minutes cannot define five days of hard work. If I have to look at the moments, then it (the Crawley incident) won’t come even in my top five moments,&quot; the Indian captain commented.Skipper Shubman Gill on journey of self-discoveryWhile Gill refused to believe that India's over aggressive tactics had anything to do with their Lord's defeat, he needs to prove the same through action and results. His strategy as leader will be under the scanner a lot more after what transpired in the third Test. These are still very early days in Gill's captaincy stint, but he needs to be honest with himself irrespective of what he says in the media.If the Indian skipper feels deep inside that he went overboard at Lord's, he will need to keep his ego aside and rein himself in. In other words, he needs to do what is in the best interest of the team. Of course, if the youngster is confident that he can deliver by taking on the opposition verbally as well, then he can definitely stick to his guns. However, at the end of the day, he needs to walk the talk.Along with his leadership, Gill's batting will also be closely observed in Manchester. This might sound bizarre considering we are talking about a player who has 600-plus runs in the Test series. However, the Indian captain did not look anywhere close to someone who had scored 430 runs in the previous Test. To sum up things, Gill's overall ability as a cricketer and his skills as a leader would face a litmus test in the Old Trafford Test.