Shubman Gill to Ishan Kishan: 3 backup openers India must offer more opportunities in ODIs

India's bench flexed their might against the West Indies, pipping them 2-0 in a three-match ODI series that still has one more game left. The openers, in particular, have been impressive for the visitors.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill ensured they set the tone for the rest of the innings.

This comes as good news and a happy headache for India as they wade into a jam-packed calendar over the next few months. With tours to Zimbabwe and the Asia Cup looming, India will look to give more game time to the backup openers in the fold.

Ahead of the upcoming third match against WI and the future series, we take a look at three openers Rahul Dravid & Co. can provide more opportunities to.

#1 Ishan Kishan

The southpaw has all the potential to be a solid opener primarily due to his ability to find the fence regularly during the powerplay.

Ishan Kishan has opened in the ODI format just once. He's batted twice at No.3 — a position that Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will jostle for as the 2023 World Cup draws to a close.

With India having already clinched the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, the side could perhaps tinker with the opening combination and get Kishan in for the final fixture, although that would mean benching an in-form Shubman Gill.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Although Ruturaj Gaikwad has been part of the ODI squad against the West Indies, he is yet to suit up and the third ODI might just see him make his debut in the format.

He's not done much in the T20Is despite opening eight innings. Gaikwad's 153 runs at an average of 16.88 and a strike rate of 123.85 doesn't justify the fluency and timing he possesses.

Should India look at another right-hander to back KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma up, Gaikwad could be tested with a game or two in the upcoming series that's lined up.

#3 India's in-form opener Shubman Gill

He may not have done much with the bat in the rescheduled Test match against England, but Shubman Gill has grabbed his opportunities notching up scores of 64 and 43 in the first two ODIs against WI.

What was impressive about Gill so far was the manner in which he went about his innings in both matches.

His ability to read the situation and adapt accordingly adds to his repertoire as a dependable opening bat. Should the side persist with the Punjab batter in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, there might be better chances of him improving by the game.

