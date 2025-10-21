Shubman Gill vs Adam Gilchrist - comparing their stats after 56 ODIs amid AUS vs IND 2025 series

Shubman Gill is captaining the Indian team in the three-match ODI series that is currently underway in Australia. The 26-year-old was named leader of the one-day side, replacing Rohit Sharma, despite the fact that the latter had led India to victory in Champions Trophy 2025. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that the move has been made keeping the 2027 World Cup in mind.

Gill made an underwhelming start to his ODI career as captain. The right-handed batter was dismissed for 10 off 18 balls as he was strangled down leg off Nathan Ellis. India went on to lose the rain-affected match by seven wickets [DLS method]. Sent into bat, the visitors posted 136-9 in 26 overs. The Aussies chased down the target with ease in 21.1 overs.

In a relatively short one-day career, Gill has featured in 56 matches so far. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist after the latter had also played 56 matches.

Shubman Gill vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has more runs and a better average after 56 ODIs?

In 56 ODIs, Gill has scored 2,785 runs at an average of 58.02 and a strike rate of 99.28. Of his runs, 623 have come in 12 matches against New Zealand at an average of 69.22. He has also scored 402 runs in nine ODIs against Sri Lanka at an average of 50.25 and 290 runs in nine ODIs against Australia, averaging 32.22.

After 56 ODIs, Gilchrist had 1,791 runs to his name at an average of 35.82 and a strike rate of 88.31. Of his runs, 385 came in five matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 77. The left-handed batter also scored 336 runs 10 ODIs against New Zealand (average 48) and 331 runs in 15 ODIs against South Africa (27.58).

Shubman Gill vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has more hundreds after 56 ODIs?

In 56 ODIs, Gill has hit eight hundreds and 15 fifties. His best of 208 came off 149 balls against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. The knock featured 19 fours and nine sixes. Of his eight tons, two each came against New Zealand and Bangladesh and one each against Australia, England, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,785 58.02 99.28 208 8 15 Adam Gilchrist 1,791 35.82 88.31 154 5 5

(Shubman Gill vs Adam Gilchrist - ODI batting stats after 56 matches)

After 56 ODIs, Gilchrist had five hundreds and five half-centuries to his name. His best of 154 came off 129 balls against Sri Lanka in Melbourne in February 1999. The knock featured 14 fours and four sixes. Of his five tons, two came against Sri Lanka and one each against New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

Shubman Gill vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has a better record in wins after 56 ODIs?

Gill has been part of 41 ODIs that India have won. In winning causes, he has scored 2,392 runs at an average of 70.35 and a strike rate of 105.60, with seven hundreds and 14 half-centuries. In ODIs that India have lost, he has 309 runs, averaging 28.09, with one hundred and one fifty.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 41 2,392 70.35 105.60 208 7 14 Adam Gilchrist 32 1,259 44.96 93.05 154 5 3

(Shubman Gill vs Adam Gilchrist - ODI batting stats in wins after 56 matches)

Of his first 56 ODIs, Gilchrist was part of 32 matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he scored 1,259 runs at an average of 44.96 and a strike rate of 93.05, with five tons and three fifties. In 23 matches that the Aussies lost, he scored 488 runs, averaging 23.23 at a strike rate of 77.21.

Shubman Gill vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has a better record in chases after 56 ODIs?

Gill has been part of 27 matches in which India have fielded first. In ODI chases, he has 1,137 runs at an average of 51.68 and a strike rate of 90.02, with two tons and six fifties. Batting first, he has 1,648 runs in 29 matches, averaging 63.38, with the aid of six hundreds and nine half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 27 1,137 51.68 90.02 121 2 6 Adam Gilchrist 25 912 45.60 89.14 131 4 2

(Shubman Gill vs Adam Gilchrist - ODI batting stats in chases after 56 matches)

Of Gilchrist's first 56 ODIs, Australia batted second 25 times. In chases, he scored 912 runs at an average of 45.60 and a strike rate of 89.14, with four hundreds and two half-centuries. Batting first, he had 879 runs in 31 ODIs, averaging 29.30 at a strike rate of 87.46, with one hundred and three fifties.

