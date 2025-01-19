Shubman Gill vs Babar Azam - comparing the stats of the two after 47 ODIs 

India's newly elected ODI vice-captain, Shubman Gill has been a consistent performer since making his debut in the 50-over format in January 2016. With a touch of elegance and gifted timing, Gill has ascended to the No. 3 spot among the top batters in the ODI rankings.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam made his ODI debut in May 2015 and has since been Pakistan's finest white-ball batter. He is currently the No. 1 ODI batter with 5,957 runs in 123 games at an average of 56.73 and 19 centuries.

Interestingly, Gill dethroned Babar to become the top batter in the 50-over format in November 2023. He became only the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the top spot. However, Babar regained the top spot in the following month and is still the finest batter in the format.

On that note, let's compare how Shubman Gill and Babar Azam have fared after their first 47 ODIs.

Shubman Gill vs Babar Azam: Who has scored more runs after 47 ODIs?

Shubman Gill has amassed 2,328 runs at an average of 58.20, with six hundreds and 13 fifties. His top score of 208 came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023, which eventually helped India to win by 12 runs.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam accumulated 2,006 runs in his first 47 ODIs at an average of 54.22, with eight centuries and seven fifties. Notably, he slammed three back-to-back centuries against West Indies in 2016.

It is interesting to note that Gill has opened for India in 43 out of 47 games, while Babar batted as an opener on only two occasions.

Shubman Gill vs Babar Azam: Who has a better record in SENA countries after 47 ODIs?

A batter's true merit is defined by his performances in the SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Let's compare how Shubman Gill and Babar Azam fared in their first 47 ODIs on their key foreign tours.

Shubman has so far accumulated 157 runs in six innings in SENA countries at an average of 26.16, with a top score of 50 against New Zealand. He has not yet played 50-over games in England and South Africa yet.

On the other hand, Babar garnered 704 runs in his first 47 games (22 innings) in SENA countries at an average of 35.2, with a solitary century. His top knock of 100 came against Australia in Adelaide in January 2017.

Shubman Gill vs Babar Azam: Who has scored most hundreds in a calendar year?

Shubman Gill had a terrific 2023, where he slammed five hundreds and displayed his white-ball supremacy. In 29 games, the stylish batter garnered 1,584 runs an average of 63.36. In the 2023 World Cup, Gill scored 354 runs in nine innings at an average of 44.25 with four fifties.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam accumulated 872 runs in 18 games at an average of 67.07 in 2017. He slammed four centuries during that year, with successive hundreds against Sri Lanka.

