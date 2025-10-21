Shubman Gill vs David Warner - comparing their stats after 56 ODIs amid AUS vs IND 2025 series

Shubman Gill is leading Team India in the ongoing three-match ODI series Down Under. The right-handed batter was named India's new one-day captain when the squad for the white-ball series in Australia was announced. Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as ODI skipper despite the fact that the latter led India to victory in the Champions Trophy held in February-March in Dubai.

Gill made a disappointing start to his ODI captaincy journey. He failed with the bat in the first ODI in Perth, while India ended up losing the rain-affected clash by seven wickets. Asked to bat first, the Men in Blue were held to 136-9 in 26 overs. The skipper fell for 10, caught down the leg side off Nathan Ellis' bowling. Chasing a revised DLS target of 131, the Aussies cruised to victory in 21.1 overs.

Gill will be keen to make amends when India take on Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide on October 23. The Indian captain has featured in 56 matches so far. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of former Aussie opener David Warner after the latter had also played 56 ODI games.

Shubman Gill vs David Warner - Who has more runs and a better average after 56 ODIs?

In 56 ODIs, Gill has notched up 2,785 runs, averaging 58.02 at a strike rate of 99.28. Of his runs, 623 have come in 12 ODIs against New Zealand at an average of 69.22. He has also scored 402 runs in nine ODIs against Sri Lanka (average 50.25) and 290 runs in nine ODIs against Australia (average 32.22).

After 56 ODIs, Warner had 1,758 runs to his name at an average of 32.55 and a strike rate of 85.42. Of his runs, 445 came in 10 matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 44.50. The southpaw also scored 424 runs in 11 ODIs against England (average 38.54) and 325 runs in 12 ODIs against South Africa (average 27.08).

Shubman Gill vs David Warner - Who has more hundreds after 56 ODIs?

Having played 56 one-dayers, Gill has smashed eight tons and 15 fifties. His best of 208 was registered against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. The knock featured 19 fours and nine sixes. The 26-year-old also struck 104 off 97 balls against Australia in Indore in September 2023.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,785 58.02 99.28 208 8 15 David Warner 1,758 32.55 85.42 163 3 10

(Shubman Gill vs David Warner - ODI batting stats after 56 matches)

After 56 ODIs, Warner had three hundreds and 10 half-centuries to his name. His best at that stage was 163, which came off 157 balls against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in March 2012. In the same series, he scored 100 off 140 in Adelaide. Warner also scored 127 off 115 balls against England in Sydney in January 2015.

Shubman Gill vs David Warner - Who has a better record in wins after 56 ODIs?

Gill has featured in 41 one-dayers that India have won. In winning causes, he has contributed 2,392 runs at an average of 70.35 and a strike rate of 105.60. The Indian batter has seven tons and 14 fifties in ODI wins. In 11 matches that India have lost, he has scored 309 runs, averaging 28.09, with one ton and one fifty.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 41 2,392 70.35 105.60 208 7 14 David Warner 30 1,157 38.56 96.01 163 2 6

(Shubman Gill vs David Warner - ODI batting stats in wins after 56 matches)

After 56 ODIs, Warner was part of 30 matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he had 1,157 runs at an average of 38.56 and a strike rate of 96.01, with two hundreds and six fifties. In 22 matches that Australia lost, he scored 504 runs, averaging 22.90 at a strike rate of 69.13.

Shubman Gill vs David Warner - Who has a better record in chases after 56 ODIs?

Gill has featured in 27 ODIs in which India have bowled first. In one-day chases, he has scored 1,137 runs, averaging 51.68 at a strike rate of 90.02, with two centuries and six half-centuries. Batting first, he has totaled 1,648 runs in 29 ODIs, at an average of 63.38, with the aid of six centuries and nine fifties.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 27 1,137 51.68 90.02 121 2 6 David Warner 19 563 33.11 90.22 127 1 4

(Shubman Gill vs David Warner - ODI batting stats in chases after 56 matches)

Of Warner's first 56 ODIs, Australia batted second in 19 games. In chases, the southpaw scored 563 runs at an average of 33.11 and a strike rate of 90.22, with one hundred and four fifties. Batting first, he had 1,195 runs in 37 matches, averaging 32.29 at a strike rate of 83.33, with two hundreds and six fifties.

