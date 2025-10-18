Shubman Gill vs Mitchell Marsh - comparing their ODI stats after opening in 17 matches

Shubman Gill will be captaining Team India in the three-match one-day series against Australia, which will be played from October 19 to October 25. He steps into the massive shoes of Rohit Sharma under whom the Men in Blue won the 2025 Champions Trophy and finished runners-up in the 2023 World Cup. The move to name Gill as captain has been taken keeping the next World Cup in mind.

Gill has made a stupendous start to his ODI career. In 55 matches so far, has scored 2,775 runs at an average of 59.04 and a strike rate of 99.56. The 26-year-old has notched up eight hundreds and 15 fifties in the format. The right-handed batter will be keen to lead from the front Down Under.

On the other hand, Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh in Pat Cummins' absence. Both the batters will open the innings for the respective sides. Marsh has so far opened the innings in 17 ODIs. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of Gill after the Indian captain had also opened in the same number of ODIs.

Shubman Gill vs Mitchell Marsh - Who has more runs and a better strike rate after opening in 17 ODIs?

After 17 ODIs as opener, Gill had 1,075 runs to his name at an average of 82.69 and a strike rate of 109.80. Of his 1,000-plus runs, 468 came in six ODIs against New Zealand at an average of 117 and a strike rate of 114.42. He had also scored 207 runs in three ODIs against Sri Lanka, averaging 69 at a strike rate of 122.48.

After 17 ODIs as opener, Marsh has notched up 822 runs at an average of 51.37 and a strike rate of 102.75. Of his runs, 294 have come in six ODIs against India at an average of 58.80 and a strike rate of 121.48. Marsh has also scored 284 runs in five ODIs against South Africa, averaging 56.80 at a strike rate of 95.30.

Shubman Gill vs Mitchell Marsh - Who has more hundreds after opening in 17 ODIs?

After 17 ODIs as opener, Gill had three hundreds and five fifties to his name. His best of 208 came off 149 balls against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. He also scored 112 off 78 in the same series in Indore and 116 off 97 balls against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2023.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 1,075 82.69 109.80 208 3 5 Mitchell Marsh 822 51.37 102.75 121 2 6

(Gill vs Marsh - ODI batting stats comparison after 17 matches as opener)

In 17 ODIs as opener, Marsh has smashed two hundreds and six fifties. The right-handed batter smacked 121 off 108 balls against Pakistan in Bengaluru in the 2023 World Cup, adding 259 for the first wicket with David Warner (163). He also hit 100 off 106 balls against South Africa in Mackay in August 2025.

Shubman Gill vs Mitchell Marsh - Who has a better record in wins after opening in 17 ODIs?

Of Gill's first 17 ODIs as opener, India won 13 matches. In winning causes, he contributed 964 runs at an average of 96.40 and a strike rate of 114.35, with three centuries and four half-centuries. In two matches that India lost, he scored 53 runs, while he hit 58 runs in two games that ended in no result.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 13 964 96.40 114.35 208 3 4 Mitchell Marsh 8 501 71.57 108.67 121 2 3

(Gill vs Marsh - ODI batting stats comparison in wins after 17 matches as opener)

Of Marsh's first 17 ODIs as opener, Australia have won eight matches. In winning causes, he has scored 501 runs at an average of 71.57 and a strike rate of 108.67, with two hundreds and three fifties. In nine matches that the Aussies have lost, he has scored 321 runs, averaging 35.66 at a strike rate of 94.69.

Shubman Gill vs Mitchell Marsh - Who has a better record in chases after opening in 17 ODIs?

Of Gill's first 17 ODIs as opener, India batted second in seven matches. In chases, he scored 266 runs, averaging 53.20 at a strike rate of 96.37, with one fifty. Batting first, he had 809 runs in 10 ODIs, averaging 101.12 at a strike rate of 115.07, with the aid of three hundreds and four half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 7 266 53.20 96.37 82* 0 1 Mitchell Marsh 8 340 48.57 103.97 88 0 4

(Gill vs Marsh - ODI batting stats comparison in chases after 17 games as opener)

Of Marsh's 17 ODIs as opener, Australia have batted second eight times. In chases, he has scored 340 runs, averaging 48.57 at a strike rate of 103.97, with four half-centuries. Batting first, he has 482 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 53.55 and a strike rate of 101.90, with two hundreds and two half-centuries.

