Shubman Gill vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their stats after 21 T20Is

Shubman Gill will be in action as India gears up for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The multination tournament will take place in the UAE and begin on September 9. Team India will return to the field post a break after the recently concluded England Test tour.

It will also mark Shubman Gill's return to the T20I side. He was named in the 15-member squad and also made the vice-captain. Gill last played a T20I before the 2024 T20 World Cup. Nonetheless, he impressed in IPL 2025 with 650 runs at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 155.87.

He made his T20I debut in 2023 and has featured in 21 games so far. Heading into the 2025 Asia Cup, here is a comparison of Gill's T20I stats with those of former T20I opener and captain Rohit Sharma at a similar stage.

Shubman Gill vs Rohit Sharma - Who has scored more runs and has better average after 21 T20Is?

After 21 T20Is, Shubman Gill has 578 runs at an average of 30.42. Of these 500-plus runs, 170 have come against Zimbabwe from five games at an average of 42.50 and 144 runs in three matches against New Zealand at an average of 72.

The 26-year-old has also scored 131 runs from five matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 26.20 and 102 runs from five outings against West Indies at an average of 20.40.

Rohit Sharma made 414 runs at an average of 34.50 in his first 21 T20Is. 132 out of these came against South Africa from three matches at an average of 66. He made 95 runs against Australia from three innings at an average of 95. The former T20I captain also scored 52 runs against Ireland in one match.

Player Matches Runs Average Shubman Gill 21 578 30.42 Rohit Sharma 21 414 34.50

Shubman Gill vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better strike rate after 21 T20Is?

Shubman Gill has a strike-rate of 139.27 after 21 matches. He has a strike-rate of 184.61 in three innings against New Zealand and 191.66 in one game against Afghanistan. The Indian vice-captain has a strike-rate of 135.05 in five innings against Sri Lanka and 125.92 in five outings against Zimbabwe.

Rohit Sharma ended his T20I career with an overall strike-rate of 140.85. After 21 games, he had a strike-rate of 127.38. In this period, he had a strike-rate of 155.88 in three matches against South Africa and 161.02 against Australia in three innings.

Player Matches Strike Rate Shubman Gill 21 139.27 Rohit Sharma 21 127.38

Shubman Gill vs Rohit Sharma - Who has more 50-plus scores after 21 T20Is?

After 21 T20Is, Shubman Gill has four 50-plus scores - a hundred and three half-centuries. His best score of 126 not out off 63 balls came against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2023. He scored 77 off 47 balls against West Indies at Lauderhill in 2023, 66 off 49 balls and 58 not out off 39 balls against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2024.

Rohit Sharma had four 50-plus scores as well after 21 T20Is, including four half-centuries. His highest score of an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls came against Australia at the Kensington Oval in 2009. The former captain made 53 off 34 balls against South Africa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2011, 52* off 45 balls against Ireland at Trent Bridge in 2009, and 50* off 40 balls against South Africa at Kingsmead in 2007.

Player Matches 50-plus scores 100s 50s Shubman Gill 21 4 1 3 Rohit Sharma 21 4 - 4

Shubman Gill vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better record in wins after 21 T20Is?

Out of the 21 matches Shubman Gill has played, India won 14. In these 14 innings, he has scored 516 runs at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 148.28 with a hundred and three half-centuries. In the seven games that India lost in this period, Gill made 62 runs with no 50-plus score.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma was a part of 11 matches that India won out of his first 21 T20Is. In nine innings, he scored 269 runs at an average of 53.8 and a strike-rate of 126.89 with three half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs in winning cause Average Strike Rate 50-plus scores 100s 50s Shubman Gill 14 516 43 148.28 4 1 3 Rohit Sharma 11 269 53.8 126.89 3 - 3

