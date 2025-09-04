5 players you may not know have captained Rohit Sharma ft. Ajit Agarkar

Rohit Sharma has established himself as a successful leader over the years. Be in the IPL or the Indian team, he has achieved numerous accolades and glory. As skipper, Rohit has given the fans several invaluable memories.

The Men in Blue won consecutive ICC events under Rohit Sharma. He first led them to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup, ending the ICC trophy jinx post 2013. The very next year, India won the 2025 Champions Trophy with Rohit at the helm.

They lost the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023. A win there would have made it all three white-ball ICC title wins in three consecutive years. His prowess as a leader, particularly in limited-overs cricket, is also highlighted by his record in the IPL.

Rohit is among the captains with the most IPL titles. He has led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to five trophies after taking over in 2013. While several stars have played under the 38-year-old, let us look at five players who you may not know have captained Rohit Sharma.

#5 Amol Mazumdar

Former Mumbai cricketer and current head coach of the Indian Women's cricket team, Amol Mazumdar, was the captain under whom Rohit Sharma made his domestic T20 debut.

It was in a game against Baroda for Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in 2007 during the Inter State Twenty-20 Tournament. Rohit had a memorable debut. Mumbai were set a target of 108 runs to win.

The right-hander, batting at three, scored an unbeaten 40 off 37 balls that included five boundaries and a six. Mumbai won the game comfortably by eight wickets. Moreover, he also returned figures of 3/15 earlier with the ball, putting up an all-round display.

#4 Parthiv Patel

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma has also played under the leadership of former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel. Rohit made his List-A debut in a Deodhar Trophy game between Central Zone and West Zone in 2006 with Parthiv as captain.

Representing the West Zone, he played a key knock as they beat the Central Zone by three wickets. Parthiv's team were chasing 181 runs. While the target seemed small, they were in trouble after being reduced to 97/6 at one stage.

However, Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja put up an unbeaten partnership to take them over the line. Batting at eight, Rohit made 31 not out off 47 balls.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Rohit Sharma also played under his former India and Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Harbhajan Singh's captaincy. In IPL 2012, Harbhajan was MI skipper before Rohit took over the next season.

In the 2012 edition, Mumbai finished third on the points table after the group stage. They made it to the playoffs but lost the Eliminator against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rohit played 17 matches that season and scored 433 runs at an average of 30.92 with a century and three fifties. He slammed an unbeaten 109 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

#2 VVS Laxman

Rohit Sharma began his IPL journey with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2008. He made his debut in the league against KKR at the Eden Gardens under the leadership of former Indian batter VVS Laxman.

Laxman was the captain of the Deccan Chargers in the inaugural IPL edition. Rohit did not have a great debut. Batting at five, he was dismissed for a three-ball duck. However, he was backed and given opportunities.

The right-hander made the most of it and turned things around. He ended the season with 404 runs from 12 innings at an average of 36.72 and a strike-rate of 147.98 with four half-centuries.

#1 Ajit Agarkar

Rohit Sharma made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in the 2006-07 season. He has represented them throughout his journey in India's premier domestic tournament. He last played a Ranji Trophy game during the 2024-25 season against Jammu & Kashmir.

Rohit played in the tournament under former India pacer and current Chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Agarkar was Mumbai's captain during the 2012/13 season. Notably, they beat Saurashtra and won the final as well.

However, Rohit was not part of that game. He played six matches that season and scored 712 runs from 10 innings with three hundreds and two half-centuries.

