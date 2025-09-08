Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 21 T20Is

Shubman Gill made a comeback to the T20I squad when the Indian team for the 2025 Asia Cup was announced last month. Not only did he make a return to the T20I team but was also named vice-captain. The 26-year-old's last T20I for the Men in Blue was against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in July 2024.

Gill's recall to the T20I team comes on the back of a stupendous Test tour of England. Having been named captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket, he led from the front and amassed 754 runs in five Tests, averaging 75.40, with four hundreds and a best of 269.

Gill has often been termed as the heir apparent to Virat Kohli in the Indian team. The right-hander has played 21 T20Is so far. Ahead of Team India's 2025 Asia Cup campaign, we compare his T20I stats with that of Kohli at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 21 T20Is?

In 21 T20Is, Gill has scored 578 runs at an average of 30.42. Of his T20I runs so far, 170 have come in five matches against Zimbabwe, averaging 42.50. The right-hander has also scored 144 runs in three games against New Zealand (average 72) and 131 runs in five matches against Sri Lanka (average 26.20).

After 21 T20Is, Kohli had 587 runs to his name at an average of 34.52. Of his T20I runs after 21 matches, 114 came in three matches against Pakistan at an average of 57 and 118 in five T20Is against England at an average of 23.60. He had also scored 97 runs in four matches against Australia, averaging 24.25, and 70 runs in one knock against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better strike rate after 21 T20Is?

Having played 21 matches, Gill has managed a strike rate of 139.27. The 26-year-old has a strike rate of 184.61 in three innings against New Zealand and 135.05 in five innings against Sri Lanka. Also, in five innings against West Indies, he has a strike rate of 120 and 125.92 in five innings against Zimbabwe.

After 21 T20Is, Kohli had a strike rate of 130.44. The former India captain had a strike rate of 121.25 in four innings against Australia and 131.11 in five innings against England. Further, Kohli had a strike rate of 121.27 in three innings against Pakistan and 120 in two innings against South Africa.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has more 50-plus scores after 21 T20Is?

Having played 21 T20Is, Gill has four 50-plus scores to his name - one century and three half-centuries. He best of 126* came off 63 deliveries against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in February 2023. The brilliant innings included 12 fours and seven sixes. Of his three half-centuries, two have come against Zimbabwe and one against West Indies.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 578 30.42 139.27 126* 1 3 Virat Kohli 587 34.52 130.44 78* 0 4

(Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - T20I stats comparison after 21 matches)

After 21 T20Is, Kohli had four half-centuries to his credit. His best of 78* came off 61 balls against Pakistan in Colombo in the 2012 T20 World Cup. The innings featured eight fours and two sixes. Of his other three fifties after 21 matches, Kohli scored one each against Afghanistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in wins after 21 T20Is?

Gill has been part of 13 T20Is that Team India have won. In winning causes, he has contributed 477 runs at an average of 43.36 and a strike rate of 153.37. All his four 50-plus scores have come in wins. In seven matches that India have lost, he has scored 62 runs, with a best of 31.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 13 477 43.46 153.37 126* 1 3 Virat Kohli 13 414 41.40 128.17 78* 0 3

(Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - T20I stats comparison in wins after 21 matches)

Of his first 21 T20Is, Kohli was part of 13 matches that India won. In 12 innings, he scored 414 runs at an average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 128.17. Three of his four fifties came in winning causes. In eight matches that India lost, he scored 173 runs at an average of 24.71 and a strike rate of 136.22.

