Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - comparing their Test stats in England post ENG vs IND 2025 series

Team India captain Shubman Gill had a sensational Test series in England during the recently concluded tour. In five matches (10 innings), he amassed 754 runs at an exceptional average of 75.40, with the aid of four hundreds.

Gill kicked off the series with 147 at Headingley in Leeds in his very first innings as India's Test captain. In the second Test in Birmingham, he was exceptional to say the least. The right-handed batter scored a career-best 269 and followed it up with 161 in the second innings. He also contributed a crucial 103 in Manchester.

Apart from taking over the leadership from Rohit Sharma, Gill batted at the crucial No. 4 slot, which was earlier occupied by Virat Kohli. With the baton being passed on, we compare Gill's Test stats in England with that of Kohli following the conclusion of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better Test average in England?

Gill has played eight Test matches (16 innings) in England and has scored 842 runs at an average of 52.62. His first Test in England was the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton in which he struggled, scoring 28 & 8.

Gill played the 2022 Test against England in Birmingham and had another poor match. He was dismissed for 17 & 4 as India lost the game by seven wickets. The 25-year-old also played the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval, registering scores of 13 & 18.

Kohli played 17 Test matches (33 innings) in England and had a comparatively underwhelming record. He scored 1,096 Test runs in the country averaging 33.21. The former India captain had a shocking tour of England in 2014, managing only 134 runs in 10 innings, with a best of 39.

The right handed-batter did much better in 2018 while leading the Indian team, amassing 593 in 10 innings at an average of 59.30 even as England won the closely contested series by a 4-1 margin. By the time he featured in the 2021-22 series, Kohli was past his prime as a Test batter. He totaled 249 runs in nine innings at an average of 27.66.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has more Test hundreds in England?

Gill has notched up four hundreds in England, all of them coming during the recently concluded Anderson Tendulkar Trophy. As mentioned earlier, he scored a hundred in the first Test in Leeds, a double ton and a century in Birmingham and also hit a defiant ton in Manchester to help India secure a defining draw.

In comparison to Gill's four Test hundreds in 16 innings, Kohli only managed two Test hundreds in England across 33 innings. Both of his three-figure scored were registered during the 2018 tour to the country. Kohli scored 149 in the first innings of the first Test in Birmingham, needing just one knock to surpass the tally he managed during the previous tour of England.

Player Innings Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 16 842 52.62 269 4 0 Virat Kohli 33 1,096 33.21 149 2 5

(Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Test batting stats in England)

He also scored 103 in the second innings in third Test in Nottingham, having narrowly missed out by three-figures in the first essay - he was dismissed for 97 by leg-spinner Adil Rashid, a bowler Kohli has not enjoyed facing. Thanks to Kohli's heroics, though, Team India won the Test by 203 runs. The star Indian batter never came close to scoring another Test hundred in England.

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in winning causes in England?

Gill has featured in two Test matches that India have won in England. In four innings, he has scored 462 runs at an average of 115.50, with two hundreds. Both of his tons came in Birmingham in the recently concluded series as he registered brilliant scores of 269 & 161.

Kohli played in four Test matches that India won in England. In eight innings, he scored 381 runs at an average of 47.62, with one hundred and two half-centuries. Apart from his heroics in the 2018 Nottingham Test, he contributed 50 & 44 in the memorable triumph at The Oval in 2021.

