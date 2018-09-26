Sikandar Raza to be back in action

Debjyoti Bhakta FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 26 Sep 2018, 09:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sikandar Raza will be playing for Zimbabwe after being provided with a central contract. He will be touring with the Zimbabwe team to Bangladesh to play 3 One Day Internationals and 2 Tests.

Sikandar Raza had a great outing in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2018 as he was the Man of the Tournament. He scored 319 runs and picked up 15 wickets in the competition. But his significant efforts went in vain as Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2019. They won't be playing the tournament for the first time in 35 years of Zimbabwe Cricket History.

Raza has been playing for Shelley Cricket Club in the Huddersfield Premier League after the qualifiers. Many players like Taylor, Raza, Cremer, Williams and Ervine have decided not to play the T20 tri-series against Australia and Pakistan as Zimbabwe Cricket did not pay them with their salaries and match fees. Raza agreed to play the first edition of Global T20 Canada, where he was selected to play for Montreal Tigers. But he had a forgettable tournament as he scored 145 runs with the highest of 48 and an average of 36.25.

Raza mentioned that he would be available to play in the ODI series against Pakistan from July 13 until July 22. But the selectors ignored him. So, during that time he played club cricket for Shelley Cricket Club in England.

As Raza played the Global T20 league and Club Cricket without obtaining any No Objection Certificate from Zimbabwe Cricket, the administration decided to terminate his central contract, and he was not selected for South Africa and Bangladesh Tour. Raza decided to meet the administration regarding the non-renewal of his contract.

Here's the tweet by Raza:

After landing back in Zimbabwe my agent informed me of this



For all those who have been asking!@Stemsports1 @uzayrraja123 pic.twitter.com/COtO3FdlAg — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) September 7, 2018

Givemore Makoni, the acting managing director of Zimbabwe Cricket, was impressed by the domestic and international performances by Raza. As a result, he helped Raza to get the Zimbabwean Citizenship.

Raza will continue to play for Kathmandu Kings XI in the Everest Premier League. Here's the tweet regarding it:

Sikandar Raza decided to apologise for playing Global T20 league and Club Cricket without a NOC, and he also chose to show his faithfulness to play for Zimbabwe. As a result, the board decided to select him to play for the national side against Bangladesh from October 21 until November 15.

Here's the tweet by Zimbabwe Cricket:

@SRazaB24 has been added to the @ZimCricketv squads travelling to @BCBtigers next month for three ODIs and two Tests. He will, however, not play any part in the preceding series away to @OfficialCSA. Raza has explained himself, apologised and pledged his commitment to Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/rjphoztPwn — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 25, 2018