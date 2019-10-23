Singapore vs Kenya live cricket score, ball-by-ball commentary, scorecard | ICC World T20 Qualifiers

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 51 // 23 Oct 2019, 13:20 IST

Can Singapore bounce back after the defeat against Netherlands?

Giant-killers Singapore will meet the 2003 World Cup semifinalists, Kenya in the 24th match of the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019. Singapore had won their first two matches of the tournament before losing to Netherlands in their last match. Kenya has won only one of their three matches so far.

Singapore had defeated Scotland by two runs to record a huge upset on the opening day of the tourney and they continued their momentum in the next match by defeating Bermuda by five wickets. However, Netherlands proved to be too strong for them as they lost the match against them by five wickets.

Kenya had suffered defeats in their first two games before they showed character and overcame the challenge from Bermuda. They will look to register their second victory of the tournament today.

Talking about the players to watch out for, Navin Param will hold the key to success for Singapore in the batting-order while Kenya will rest their hopes on the shoulders of Collins Obuya.

On the bowling front, Obuya will lead the Kenyan bowling attack whereas Selladore Vijayakumar will have the onus of troubling the Kenyan batsmen.

Squads:

Kenya (From): Irfan Karim(w), Alex Obanda, Dhiren Gondaria, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche(c), Jasraj Kundi, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno, Sachin Bhudia, Emmanuel Bundi, Aman Gandhi, Pushpak Kerai

Singapore (From): Tim David, Surendran Chandramohan, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh(w), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Sidhant Singh, Amjad Mahboob(c), Selladore Vijayakumar, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Vinoth Baskaran, Avi Dixit, Rezza Gaznavi, Rohan Rangarajan, Aryaman Sunil

The Singapore vs Kenya match will start at 3:40 PM IST. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the live score and more.