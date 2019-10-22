×
Singapore vs Netherlands live cricket score, ball by ball commentary, scorecard | ICC T20 qualifiers

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
17   //    22 Oct 2019, 15:22 IST

The Netherlands will look to win their third consecutive match of the season
The Netherlands will look to win their third consecutive match of the season


The two undefeated teams of Group A, Netherlands and Singapore will lock horns with each other in match number 20 of the ICC T20 Qualifiers 2019. Both the sides have won two matches each and the Dutch team will start as the favourites to win this match.

For live scorecard and Ball By Ball Commentary, click here

Singapore had upset Scotland in their tournament opener while they overcame the challenge from the Bermudan team in their second match. They are at the 3rd position on the points table at the moment with 4 points.

The Netherlands have 4 points to their name. The Dutch have handed defeats to Namibia and Kenya so far in the Group A of the ICC T20 Qualifiers 2019.

Talking about the players to watch out for, Singapore will expect Navin Param to continue his form in the tournament as he had aggregated 85 runs in the first two games. Navin has also hit 7 fours and 5 sixes in the tourney. On the other side, Netherlands will have their hopes high on Max O'Dowd who has been their leading run scorer in this tournament. Max has 74 runs to his name in 2 innings at an average of 37.

In the bowling department, the duo of Selladore Vijayakumar and Sidhant Singh will hold the key to success for Singapore. Both the bowlers have adjusted their game plan according to the conditions in the U.A.E hence, expect them to trouble the Dutch batsmen in this game. From the Netherlands team, Brandon Glover and Fred Klaassen will try to add to their tally of 4 wickets in this tournament.

Squads

Singapore: Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh(w), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Sidhant Singh, Amjad Mahboob(c), Selladore Vijayakumar, Vinoth Baskaran, Aryaman Sunil, Rezza Gaznavi, Avi Dixit, Aahan Gopinath Achar

Netherlands: Tobias Visee, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar(c), Ryan ten Doeschate, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Edwards(w), Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Colin Ackermann, Antonius Staal, Shane Snater, Philippe Boissevain

The Singapore vs Netherlands match will start at 3:40 PM IST. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the live score and more.

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019 Netherlands Cricket Singapore Cricket Ryan ten Doeschate Pieter Seelaar
