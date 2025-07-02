Singapore Women vs Indonesia Women 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Indonesia Women’s cricket team will tour Singapore to play a three-match T20I series at the Singapore National Cricket Ground between Wednesday, July 2 and Saturday, July 5.

The two sides last met during a T20I tri-series in July last year in Bali. Singapore Women and Indonesia Women have faced each other 10 teams in T20Is, with the latter nation winning all 10 matches.

Singapore Women’s team is placed 68th on the ICC Women’s T20I rankings with a mere two rating points. The Indonesian women’s team, on the other hand, is ranked much higher at number 20 with 100 rating points.

The upcoming series against Indonesia will also mark Singapore’s return to T20 cricket after a gap of over six months, having last played back in December 2024 in a four-match home series against the Philippines. Under the leadership of Shafina Mahesh, Singapore won that series by a 2-1 margin.

The Indonesian women’s team recently won the 2025 edition of the Kartini Cup T20I tri-series against the Cook Islands and the Philippines. Indonesia pipped the Cook Islands in a hard-fought, low-scoring thriller to lift the trophy in Bali.

Singapore Women vs Indonesia Women 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, July 2

1st T20I: Singapore Women vs Indonesia Women, 7:00 AM

Thursday, July 3

2nd T20I: Singapore Women vs Indonesia Women, 7:00 AM

Saturday, July 5

3rd T20I: Singapore Women vs Indonesia Women, 7:00 AM

Singapore Women vs Indonesia Women 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The T20I series between Singapore Women and Indonesia Women won't be telecast and live-streamed in India.

Singapore Women vs Indonesia Women 2025: Full squads

Singapore Women

Shafina Mahesh (c), Roshni Ramesh, Vinu Kumar, Sara Merican, Louis Jacinta Neubronner, Dhavina Sharma, Roma Kartik Raval, Saumya Piumi Gurusinghe, Diviya GK, Ada Bhasin, Laasya Reddy Bommareddy, Ananya Sarma, Chathurani Abeyratne and Jenissa Jain

Indonesia Women

Berlian Duma Pare, Hilva Noor, Kisi Kasse, Ni Putri, Rohmalia Rohmalia, Desi Wulandari, Emily Sirs, Fitria Rada Rani, Intan Yofentri Penun, Ni Luh Dewi Wesika, Noor Ainah, Sang Ayu Nyoman, Dewa Sasikrayoni, I Gusti Pratiwi, Maria Corazon, Ni Nanda Sakarini, Tri Juniarti Penu, Agnes Putriani, Dara Paramitha, Jeanifer Ngana, Lie Qiao, Ni Ariani, Ni Cantika, Ni Murtiari Devi, Ni Putri Suwandewi, Ni Wayan Sariani and Sandra Irianti.

