Sir Donald Bradman's 110th birthday: 10 greatest quotes on the cricketing legend

V Shashank FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 179 // 27 Aug 2018, 19:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sir Don Bradman

Cricket has seen some highly diverse of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards, Brian Lara and Rahul Dravid, but none could match the standards set by the legendary Sir Don Bradman during his cricketing days from 1928-48.

Sir Donald Bradman is a name that lies at the top, whenever there occurs a discussion surrounding over the greatest batsman to have ever graced the game. His services to the gentleman's game are unparalleled and remain a benchmark for many who wish to achieve greatness in the field of cricket.

No other cricketer could dominate the 22 yards in a manner even close to the mighty Sir Don Bradman. An average of 99.94 in 52 Tests, with 29 centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name, one could easily make out how great a player he would have been in his cricketing days.

His ability to switch gears from a total defense mechanism into a lethal batting weapon who picked on even the fiercest of the bowlers with utmost ease is something that no other batsman could emulate in his style of play.

In fact, such was the fear that Bradman instilled amongst the English unit, that during the 1932-33 Ashes down under, the visitors had to opt-in for the bodyline tactics to curb down his intensity to rip apart the bowling unit.

While England did succeed in winning the Ashes by 4-1, it was Bradman who yet again impressed the audience by notching up 396 runs at an average of over 50 in the 5-match series.

A man way beyond his time, Bradman remains to be the greatest mascot the cricketing fraternity has ever seen. Not only his international records but his performances in the domestic circuits are a benchmark that every cricketer wishes to attain but never could.

In 234 games, he amassed a staggering 28,067 runs at an average of 95.14, with 117 centuries and 69 half-centuries which is a record in itself, totally unblemished since his retirement from the first-class contests.

On the occasion of Bradman's 110th birth anniversary, let's have a look at some of the quotes that have been passed on by the cricketing fraternity onto the legendary Australian batsman.

#10 Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor

"His innings may have closed, but his legcay will forever live on in the hearts of millions of Australians."- Mark Taylor

#9 Jim Laker

Jim Laker

"As I ran up to bowl, Bradman seemed to know where the ball was going to pitch, what stroke he was going to play and how many runs he was going to score."- Jim Laker

#8 Richie Benaud

Richie Benaud

"He is probably he most important Australian of all time."- Richie Benaud

#7 Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh

"He was a great player and inspiratin to millions of people including myself. His statistics are mind-blowng and it is difficult to be put in context. He was a once-in-a-lifetime player and his contribution off the field is significant as well."- Steve Waugh

#6 Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill

"Isn't that Don Bradman over there? I would like to be introduced."- Winston Churchill

1 / 2 NEXT