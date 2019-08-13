Six candidates short-listed for Team India's head coach's position including Shastri: Agencies

Kapil Dev heads the CAC

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), spearheaded by the legendary Kapil Dev, short-listed half a dozen candidates for the high-profile position of the Indian cricket team's head coach on Monday, as reported by news agency PTI.

The selected candidates have been asked to give a presentation to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The final decision is expected to be made by the end of this week or early next week.

The newly-appointed Cricket Advisory Committee comprises of veteran Kapil Dev, former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, and previous India women's team captain Shantha Ran.

Amidst delay in the process of recruitment of new coaches, the current support staff, comprising Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar, were provided with an extension of 45 days, which includes the ongoing series against West Indies.

It is firmly believed that while bowling coach Bharat Arun will hold on to his position following an accomplished performance with the bowling unit, Vikram Rathour or Praveen Amre could come into the fray as the batting coach as current coach Sanjay Bangar's position is under the scanner for his inability to solve the number-four conundrum.

The six short-listed candidates

Captain Virat Kohli favors Ravi Shastri's being retained as the head coach.

Ravi Shastri: Ravi Shastri is the current India head coach. Since his assignment in July 2017, India have dominated world cricket in large swathes, winning a Test series in Australia and thumping South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in overseas ODIs. The Men in Blue also lifted the 2018 Asia Cup during the former's tenure. Interestingly, Skipper Virat Kohli has already professed that he is in favor of Shastri being re-appointed as the head coach, citing the camaraderie team members share with him. It is highly possible that the Mumbaikar will be retained in the high-profile position.

Mike Hesson is in the reckoning.

Mike Hesson: Mike Hesson, who was at the helm of the Black Caps for six years, supervising them to the 2015 World Cup final, is also in the reckoning for the post. Having served as the head coach of franchise Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, Hesson is renowned for being a brilliant man-manager who can inculcate the right chemistry in the team.

Tom Moody is widely experienced.

Tom Moody: Ex- Australia all-rounder and Sri Lanka coach, Tom Moody, is reportedly back in contention for the role of head coach. Former coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 53-year-old brilliantly led Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final. Moody's extensive involvement in the sport makes him a prime contender for the position.

Phil Simmons is also amongst the six short-listed candidates.

Phil Simmons: The Trinidadian cricket coach guided the West Indies to victory in the 2016 World T20 tournament in India before taking over as the head coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team in 2017. Simmons, who has also enjoyed a short stint with Ireland, is unlikely to be appointed ahead of heavyweights Shastri, Hesson or Moody.

Robin Singh brought in a revolution in fielding in Indian cricket.

Robin Singh: Robin Singh has previously served as the fielding coach of the triumphant Indian team in the inaugural World Twenty20 World Cup in 2007. Having mentored the India U19 and India A squads earlier, the southpaw is currently operating as the batting coach of the defending champions Mumbai Indians. Having worked with the likes of Suresh Raina, Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh early in their careers, Robin Singh is credited with bringing about the fielding revolution in Indian cricket.

Lalchand Rajput has coached Afghanistan and Zimbabwe,

Lalchand Rajput: Former head coach of the Zimbabwe national team, Lalchand Rajput was appointed as the manager of the glorious Indian cricket team that won the Twenty20 World Championship 2007 held in South Africa. In June 2016, Rajput was named as head coach of Afghanistan's national team; during his spell in charge, they defeated West Indies in a one-day international and were promoted to Full Membership of the International Cricket Council.