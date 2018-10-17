Six men arrested for trying to rob Deepak Chahar's house

Deepak Chahar's mom's awareness saved their belongings from the thieves

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested six men for trying to burgle into the house of Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar. All the six men had a proper plan in place to execute as they tried to sneak into his house at a time when only his mother was present in the building. But, thanks to her alertness, the men had to flee away and were later caught by the local police.

The gang conducted a proper recce before going for a theft at the Indian international's house as they first cut the CCTV wires of the house. After the CCTVs went off, the cricketer’s mother sensed something fishy and raised an alarm which forced the gang to flee from the place before they were eventually caught by the police.

Even though none of Chahar's family members gave a formal complaint to the local police, a team of cops was formed to catch hold of the thieves. The same set of men were earlier involved in nine break-in and theft cases in Jagdispura police jurisdiction. The police said that they recovered two pistols, an autorickshaw, and five monitors from the thieves.

“The gang had conducted a recce prior to executing the burglary attempt. The gang was actively involved in at least nine break-in and theft cases reported in Jagdispura police jurisdiction,” Shahganj SHO Prem Niwas Sharma told the Times of India.

The accused are identified as Rupkishore, Rajkumar, Vijay Kushwaha, Dasrath, Deendayal and Rakesh and all these men were among the most-wanted criminals by the local police for their involvement in a lot of burglary and theft cases in the region. They were all charged IPC section 412 for 'dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity' and 25 arms act.

Deepak Chahar made his international debut for India earlier this year and has represented in one T20I in England and one ODI in the Asia Cup 2018.